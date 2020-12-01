Moderna submits COVID-19 vaccine data to US FDA for emergency use authorisation

The Biotech Company in the United States, Moderna informed on November 30, 2020 that it has submitted the results of COVID-19 vaccine trials to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to obtain the emergency use authorization for the vaccine.

In a tweet, Moderna mentioned the submission of data for the emergency use authorization for mRNA-1273 to the US FDA. It further added that its COVID vaccine efficacy was 94.1 percent and had reached 100% in severe cases. The firm assured that the vaccine is well tolerated and devoid of serious safety concerns.

Currently, at least three promising vaccine candidates have been expected to receive emergency use authorisation from the United States health authorities in the coming weeks.

Update: Moderna’s data for the Emergency Use Authorization request for mRNA-1273 has been submitted to the U.S. FDA. — Moderna (@moderna_tx) November 30, 2020

Moderna’s request for Emergency Use Authorisation:

Moderna, the US Biotech company in a recent announcement informed that it has submitted the results of trials and plans on requesting an emergency use authorisation from the US FDA. It will also request conditional approval from the European Medicines Agency- EMA, after the final results of the late-stage study have indicated that its COVID vaccine candidate is 94.1% effective.

We just announced the primary efficacy analysis in the Phase 3 COVE study for mRNA-1273, our COVID-19 vaccine candidate and that today, we plan to request an Emergency Use Authorization from the U.S. FDA & conditional approval from the EMA. Read more: https://t.co/90FbcVHdWN pic.twitter.com/36tpY0QeFl — Moderna (@moderna_tx) November 30, 2020

As per the statement by the company, the primary efficacy analysis of mRNA-1273 phase 3 study which was conducted on 196 cases has confirmed the high-efficacy observed at the first interim analysis.

White House credits President Trump for latest development:

Kayleigh McEnany, the White House Press Secretary credited the latest development on the COVID vaccine to Donald Trump’s ingenuity at work. According to the Press Secretary, President Trump’s Operation Warp Speed has shown an astounding success by delivering multiple COVID vaccines in RECORD Time.

The announcement by MODERNA that it will apply for EUA after its vaccine has shown 94% efficacy is just another example of Donald Trump's ingenuity at work.