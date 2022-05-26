Monkeypox Virus infection: What vaccines, treatments are available to combat the rare virus?

Monkeypox infection: As the world sees the cases of Monkeypox inexplicably on the rise outside of Africa, where the virus is endemic, the public health officials in the countries with cases are using contact tracing, isolation and targeted vaccination to curb the widespread infection. Since early May 2022, more than 200 suspected and confirmed cases of Monkeypox have been tracked by the global health officials in 19 countries.

The Monkeypox variant that is implicated in the current outbreak has a case fatality rate of around 1 per cent, though no deaths have been reported so far. Over the past few days, several North American and European countries including Britain, France and the US have reported the cases of Monkeypox. The first was reported in England in early May 2022.

As the Monkeypox virus affects countries around the world, we have provided below the number of treatments and vaccines that can be used to combat the infection.

Vaccines for Monkeypox

As per CDC, smallpox and monkeypox virus are closely related, and the first generation of smallpox vaccines appear up to 85% effective in preventing monkeypox infection. Currently there are two vaccines available

1. Jynneos, Imavamune or Imvanex

Manufactured by the Danish Company Bavarian Nordic, the vaccine goes by the brand name Jynneos, Imavamune or Imvanex- depending on the geography. It contains a weakened form of the vaccine virus that is closely related to, however, is less harmful than the viruses that cause monkeypox and smallpox.

The modified version of the vaccie does not cause the disease in humans and cannot reproduce in human cells. The vaccine has US approval for both small pox and monkeypox but European Union approval is only for Smallpox. But the doctors can prescribe it off label for Monkeypox.

Side effects

The side effects of the vaccine include pain and swelling at the injection site as well as headache and fatigue.

2. ACAM2000

The vaccine is currently made by Emergent Bisolutions. It also contains the vaccinia virus, however, it is infectious and can replicate in humans. As a result, it can be transmitted from the vaccine recipient to the unvaccinated people who have close contact with the inoculation site.

It has US approval for people at high risk for smallpox infection. The vaccine does not have EU authorisation.

Side Effects

Apart from the side effects associated with any vaccines, such as fatigue or sore arm, ACAM2000 also carried a serious warning for a potential range of severe complications, including heart inflammation, blindness, and death.

Antivirals for Monkeypox Virus Infection

Monkeypox symptoms that include headaches, fever, pus-filled skin lesions, and distinctive rashes can last for two to four weeks and resolve on their own. Patients of Monkeypox may receive extra fluids and treatments for secondary bacterial infections. The two antivirals for the secondary infections are:

1. TPOXX

An antiviral agent called tecovirimat which is branded as TPOXX and is made by the SIGA Technologies has US and EU approval for Smallpox, while its European approval also includes monkeypox and cowpox.

2. Tembexa

The drug branded as Tembexa and developed by Chimerix has the US approval to treat smallpox. However, it is not clear if it can treat people with Monkeypox.

Stockpiles

Small Pox was classified by the World Health organsiation as an eradicated disease in 1980, but there still have been long-standing concerns that the virus can be used as a bioweapon, leading the nations to stockpile vaccines.

The global health agency holds 2.4 million doses of Smallpox vaccines at its Swiss headquarters and it also has pledges from the donor countries or more than 31 million additional doses.

As per the US officials, there are more than 1,000 doses of the Bavarian Nordic vaccine in the National Stockpile while Germany says that it had ordered 40,000 doses of the Bavarian Nordic’s vaccine. Other countries such as France and Britain are also offering vaccines to the people with close contact to infected people and healthcare workers.

Monkeypox Symptoms

Monkeypox starts with fever, then general body ache, muscle aches and malaise with first symptoms similar to influenza. The symptoms are usually followed by the development of the rash.