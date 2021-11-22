Morning Current Affairs: 22 November 2021

Delhi air quality continues to remain in very poor category

Delhi's air quality continues to remain in the 'very poor' category for the ninth consecutive day on November 22, 2021.

As per the System of Air Quality & Weather Forecasting & Research (SAFAR), the overall Air Quality Index of the National Capital dipped again from 347 to 352 today. The PM 2.5 and PM 10 concentrations stood at 188 in the 'very poor' and 301 in the 'poor' category respectively.

Delhi truck ban extended till November 26

The Delhi government on November 21, 2021 extended the ban imposed on the entry of trucks carrying non-essential items in the national capital Delhi till November 26 to curb air pollution. The state has also asked its employees to continue working from home till November 26. The private offices have also been advised to allow their staff to work from home till November 26th.

G7 Foreign Ministers' meeting to take place in Liverpool on December 10

The G7 summit of Foreign and Development Ministers is scheduled to take place from December 10-12, 2021 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss will host the summit and welcome counterparts from countries including France, Germany, US, Canada, Italy, Japan and the EU. This would be the second in-person meeting of the G7 Foreign Ministers this year. The last one was held in May in London. The UK is holding the G7 presidency this year.

Home Minister to lay foundation stone of Rani Gaidinliu Tribal Freedom Fighters Museum in Manipur

Union Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah will lay the foundation stone of the Rani Gaidinliu Tribal freedom fighters Museum at Luangkao village, Tamenglong District in Manipur on November 22, 2021 through video conference. The museum project has been sanctioned by the Tribal Affairs Ministry at an estimated cost of Rs 15 crore. The Luangkao Village is the birthplace of renowned freedom fighter Rani Gaidinliu.

Karnataka CM to release compensation to farmers for crop damage due to rains

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on November 21, 2021 announced compensation for the farmers whose crops have been damaged due to rains and those who have lost their houses after reviewing of the damage caused by incessant rains in various parts of the state. The Chief Minister was on a visit to rain-affected areas of Karnataka's Chikkaballapur district. Crops in 3.43 lakh hectares have been affected due to incessant rains in August and September affecting over 1.5 lakh farmers. The state has released Rs 130cr as compensation for their crop loss.

PM Modi calls for constituting High-Power Police Technology Mission

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 21, 2021 called for constituting a High-Power Police Technology Mission to adopt future technologies for grassroot policing requirements. PM Modi said this while addressing the valedictory session of the 56th DGsP/IGsP Conference in Lucknow. He also called for an analysis of all police-related incidents and developing case studies to make it an institutionalised learning mechanism and also suggested development of interoperable technologies that would benefit Police forces across the country.

Delhi schools to stay shut till further orders

All schools in the national capital will continue to remain shut for physical classes till further orders due to rising air pollution levels. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had announced a 'pollution lockdown' on November 13 under which the schools were closed for physical classes for a week. Classes, however, continued online.

Union Cabinet to take up repeal of three farm laws for approval on November 24

Union Cabinet is likely to take up the repeal of the three agricultural Laws for approval on November 24, 2021. The repeal bills will then be introduced in the upcoming winter session of Parliament, which is scheduled to begin from November 29.