Morning Current Affairs: 5 November 2021

Prime Minister Modi visits Kedarnath Temple in Uttarakhand

Prime Minister Modi on November 5, 2021, visited Kedarnath Temple in Uttarakhand’s Rudraprayag district to offer prayers. After offering prayer at the temple, PM Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the reconstructed samadhi of Adi Shankaracharya and will also unveil a statue of the seer at temple premises. He will also review the ongoing construction works.

Delhi-NCR air quality worsens

The air quality of the National Capital Region has deteriorated as it entered the ‘severe’ category on the morning of November 5, 2021, post-Diwali. According to the Minister of Earth Sciences’ SAFAR-India application, the Air Quality Index of Noida has slipped to the severe category. The air quality of Noida recorded the concentration of PM 10 stood at AQI of 448.

West Indies Dwayne Bravo announces retirement from International Cricket

The all-rounder from the West Indies Cricket team Dwayne Bravo has announced that he will retire from International cricket after the conclusion of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021. He had made his debut against England in 2006.

Subrata Mukherjee, West Bengal Minister & TMC leader passes away

The Minister of West Bengal and senior TMC leader, Subrata Mukherjee passed away at the age of 75 in Kolkata. The news of his demise was confirmed by the Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee. She also informed that his mortal remains will be kept at Rabindra Sadan for people to pay their last respects.

India requests Pakistan to let use its airspace for the Srinagar-Sharjah flight

India has requested Pakistan to grant an overflight clearance to the GoFirst Airline’s Srinagar-Sharjah flight. The request has been made keeping in mind the larger interest of the people who have booked tickets for the route. The flight on the route was recently inaugurated by the Home Minister Amit Shah in Srinagar.

Diwali-themed animation at One World Trade Center, US

For the first time ever, Diwali-themed animation has adorned One World Trade Center in the United States. At the festival, the fireworks were also displayed that were viewed by the audiences from both sides of the Hudson River.

UK becomes first country to approve the anti-COVID pill

The United Kingdom has become the first country in the world to approve a game-changing COVID-19 antiviral pill. It has been jointly developed by the US-based- Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, in a fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.