Myanmar Leader Aung San Suu Kyi’s party set to win Myanmar General Elections 2020

Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) party is set to return for a second term after it was declared the winner in the Myanmar Elections 2020. The NLD party secured the 322 seats in the bicameral legislature needed to form a government.

Suu Kyi's National League has won 346 seats of the total 412 seats that have been declared. The results of 64 seats are yet to be announced. The main opposition party, the military-backed Union Solidarity and Development Party (USDP) has won 24 seats so far.

The party will be officially declared as the winner when the full results are announced. Meanwhile, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted congratulating Aung San Suu Kyi for her victory in the elections. He also pointed out that the successful conduct of polls is another step in the ongoing democratic transition in Myanmar.

Congratulations to Aung San Suu Kyi & NLD for victory in elections. The successful conduct of polls is another step in ongoing democratic transition in Myanmar. I look forward to continuing to work with you to strengthen our traditional bonds of friendship: PM Modi



Aung San Suu Kyi's first term & Myanmar Politics

•Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi's first term as the first State Counsellor of Myanmar was turbulent, marked by the brutal crackdown of the ethnic Rohingyas in Rakhine state in 2017, for which she received global criticism.

•The crackdown led hundreds and thousands of Rohingyas to flee the region and seek refuge in other nations like Bangladesh, which is currently providing shelter to a majority of the Rohingya refugees. The crackdown is now a subject of a genocide investigation.

•This was seen as a huge failure on Suu Kyi's part to make significant headway on the country’s myriad ethnic conflicts. Myanmar had been subject to isolation and decay for almost 50 years due to its strict military rule.

•In fact, Suu Kyi herself spent years under house arrest before the power of the military generals began to loosen up and the first general elections were held in 2011, which were boycotted by Suu Kyi's party.

•Her party contested and won a landslide victory in the 2015 Myanmar Elections, winning almost 86 percent of the seats.

•However, Suu Kyi was prohibited from becoming the President because her late husband and children are foreign citizens. She then assumed the newly created role of State Counsellor, which is similar to the post of Prime Minister.

•Despite winning a landslide victory, her government was required to govern with military involvement, especially in areas of security and defence.

Significance

The Myanmar Election 2020 results show that Aung San Suu Kyi’s government retained its popularity at home even as the Rohingya crisis damaged its international reputation. However, Rohingya were excluded from the poll and the voting was cancelled in some conflict areas, which affected almost 1.5 million people.