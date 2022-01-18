Narendra Goenka takes over as new AEPC Chairman

New AEPC Chairman: Narendra Kumar Goenka took charge as the new Chairman of the Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) during its executive committee meeting held on January 17, 2022. Goenka succeeds Padma Shri awardee Dr. A Sakthivel in the position. A Sakthivel had been appointed to the position for the period 2020-21.

After assuming charge of the council, Goenka said that India is currently witnessing a robust growth in apparel exports. He stated that going by the export orders in hand, the positive trend will further accelerate in the last quarter.

He further stated that the apparel exports were 22 percent up at $1.46 billion in December 2021 in comparison to $1.20 billion in December 2020. He also noted that the apparel exports in the first nine months (April to December) of the current fiscal stood at $11.13 billion, which is 35 percent more than it was during the same April-December period in 2020. He added saying that the trend is getting stronger.

What has led to growth in apparel exports?

Goenka credited the major positive turnaround in apparel exports to the highly efficient management by the central government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the entrepreneurial spirit of the Indian apparel exporters.

He highlighted how the Indian apparel industry has demonstrated strong resilience despite several disruptions in the global supply chain as well as global demand and gradually inched back to pre pandemic growth path. He said that the sector will be looking at new targets by the end of the current fiscal year.

He added that with the global demand picking up gradually, the industry has been reporting large number of orders and with this pace, apparel exports are likely to pick up in 2022.

Key Focus Areas in Apparel Sector

The new AEPC Chairman Narendra Goenka said that there needs to be a strong focus on the effort to promote Brand India. He said that this can be done by taking suitable measures to ensure sustainability and other social compliances.

About Narendra Goenka

Narendra Goenka has been associated with the Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) for over two decades. He was previously serving as the Vice Chairman of the apex body of Indian apparel exporters before taking the top post.