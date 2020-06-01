NASA Astronauts enters International Space Station in SpaceX’s Crew Dragon

The SpaceX astronaut mission completed its first journey as the astronauts in the Crew Dragon Capsule entered the International Space Station (ISS) on May 31. Elon Musk’s SpaceX company built the Dragon module that lifted from Florida spaceport on May 30, 2020.

The spacecraft successfully docked with the orbiting laboratory at 10.16 am ET. Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley then disembarked Crew Dragon and joined the three crew currently onboard the International Space Station which was launched in 1998 and inhabited in 2000.

NASA’s astronaut Bob Behnken spoke from the spacecraft mentioning that it been a real honor to be a part of this nine-year endeavor since the United States docked with ISS. He also added that the men and women of SpaceX must be congratulated for their incredible efforts to make this possible.

NASA through their official twitter handle confirmed that the astronauts have entered the Space Station from a commercially made SpaceCraft

This is the first time in human history @NASA_Astronauts have entered the @Space_Station from a commercially-made spacecraft. @AstroBehnken and @Astro_Doug have finally arrived to the orbiting laboratory in @SpaceX's Dragon Endeavour spacecraft. pic.twitter.com/3t9Ogtpik4 — NASA (@NASA) May 31, 2020

Key Highlights:

• NASA Astronaut Chris Cassidy from the inside the station mentioned that Crew of Expedition 63 has been honored to welcome Dragon and Commercial Crew Program aboard the ISS.

• Elon Musk’s Company SpaceX had launched the pair of astronauts from NASA’s Kennedy Space Centre in Florida with a Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Crew Dragon spacecraft to orbit.

• The two astronauts in the spacecraft spent just under 19 hours traveling to the space station.

• The launch has also represented the first time NASA has launched its own astronauts as the Space Shuttle Program was ended nearly a decade ago.

• This is the third time that both the astronauts, Bob Behnken (49) and Doug Hurley (53) have been to space. They also flew on previous Space Shuttle Missions.

• Both the astronauts will spend four months in the space station onboard the space station. Their second journey will begin when Crew Dragon will undock and carry them down to the Earth.

• SpaceX has been planning of splashing the spacecraft down in the Atlantic Ocean when it returns.

• Boeing, SpaceX’s competitor congratulated the company on its successful launch.

About the Mission Demo-2:

The mission has been known as Demo-2 as it’s the second and final test flight of the Crew Dragon Spacecraft before SpaceX begins flying the astronauts every few months. This capsule is the first privately designed and built spacecraft that will carry the astronauts to space.

Elon Musk’s SpaceX company has built the Dragon module that lifted off from Florida Spaceport after days of delay. The planned launch was earlier called off due to bad weather.

Bob Behnken who is the Demo-2 mission’s joint operations commander has been responsible for activities such as docking, undocking, and rendezvous, as well as the activities while the spacecraft has been docked to the space station. Behnken had been selected as a NASA astronaut in 2000 and had completed two space shuttle flights.

Doug Hurley is the spacecraft commander for the mission who is responsible for activities such as landing, launch, and recovery. He was selected as an astronaut in 2000 and has also completed two spaceflights.