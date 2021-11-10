National Achievement Survey (NAS) 2021 to be conducted on November 12, Know details

The Indian Government will conduct the National Achievement Survey (NAS) on November 12, 2021 across India. The government has been implementing a program of sample-based National Achievement Survey (NAS) that is aimed at grades 3, 5, 8, and 10 with a cycle period of three years. The National Achievement Survey (NAS) 2020 was conducted on November 13, 2017 for assessing the competencies developed by students in classes 3, 5, and 8.

National Achievement Survey (NAS) 2021 to be conducted on November 12

The National Achievement Survey (NAS) 2021 to be conducted on November 12, 2021, will help in assessing the learning interruptions and new learnings during the COVID pandemic which will in turn help to take remedial measures. The NAS 2021 has been developed by NIC as a dynamic platform with consultations from NCERT, CBSE, NITI Aayog, UNICEF, DDG under the overall guidance of the Ministry of Education.

The NCERT has carried out the instrument development, testing, finalization of test items, sampling of schools, etc. All respective States/Union Territories in collaboration with CBSE will conduct the actual administration of the test in the sampled schools.

36 State Nodal Officers in each State/UT, 733 District Level Coordinators and District Nodal Officers separately, 1500 Board Representatives, 1,23,729 Observers, and 1,82,488 Field Investigators have been appointed across all the districts for the overall functioning and fair conduct of NAS 2021. All personnel has trained extensively regarding their responsibilities.

A National Steering Committee has been constituted for conducting NAS 2021. A portal (https://nas.education.gov.in) has also been launched for smooth coordination with various key functionaries during NAS 2021.

The District and State Report Cards for both elementary and secondary levels for NAS 2021 will be released in the public domain.

National Achievement Survey (NAS) 2021: Key Points

The NAS 2021 will cover the whole spectrum of schools including Government schools (both State and Central government), Government-aided schools, and Private schools across India. The NAS 2021 is expected to cover about 1.23 lakh schools, 38 lakh students across 733 districts in 36 States and Union Territories.

The NAS 2021 will be conducted in 22 mediums of instruction that will cover English, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Hindi, Malayalam, Marathi, Manipuri, Mizo, Punjabi, Odiya, Telugu, Tamil, Bodo, Urdu, Garo, Konkani, Khasi, Bhutia, Nepali, and Lepcha.

The NAS 201 will be conducted in different subjects for different grades. The subject and grades wise break up is below:

•Grade 3 and 5: Language, EVS, and Mathematics

•Grade 8: Language, Science, Mathematics, and Social Science

•Grade 10: Language, Science, Mathematics, Social Science, and English

What is National Achievement Survey (NAS)?

The National Achievement Survey (NAS) is a nationally representative survey of students’ learning that is undertaken by the Ministry of Education, Government of India. The NAS provides a system-level reflection on the effectiveness of school education.

The findings from the National Achievement Survey (NAS) aids in resolving the learning gaps of students and devising education policies, learning, and teaching practices.