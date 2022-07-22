National Flag Day 2022: Why is National Flag Day celebrated in India? Know National Flag Day Facts Here

National Flag Day 2022: India celebrates the National Flag Day every year on July 22, 2022. It was on this day that the tricolour was adopted as the national flag of India in 1947.

The adoption of the national flag of India was the first thing that was discussed when the members of the Indian Constituent Assembly convened in the Constitution Hall in Delhi on July 22, 1947. The motion to adopt the tricolour as the national flag of India was put forward by Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to share some interesting nuggets from history including details of the committee associated with our Tricolour and the first Tricolour unfurled by Pandit Nehru.

He further tweeted saying, "Today, we recall the monumental courage and efforts of all those who dreamt of a flag for free India when we were fighting colonial rule. We reiterate our commitment to fulfil their vision and build the India of their dreams."

Today, we recall the monumental courage and efforts of all those who dreamt of a flag for free India when we were fighting colonial rule. We reiterate our commitment to fulfil their vision and build the India of their dreams. pic.twitter.com/fRcAMVHV9F — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 22, 2022

Har Ghar Tiranga Movement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to hoist the tricolour at their homes between August 13 and August 15 to strengthen the Har Ghar Tiranga Movement. PM Modi tweeted saying that this year, "when we are marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, let us strengthen the Har Ghar Tiranga Movement. Hoist the Tricolour or display it in your homes between 13th and 15th August. This movement will deepen our connect with the national flag."

Overjoyed by the enthusiastic response towards #HarGharTiranga movement. https://t.co/iQdaer9dSe — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 22, 2022

National Flag Day in India: Know 5 National Flag Day Facts Here

1. The Constituent Assembly adopted the Tricolor in its present form on July 22, 1947.

2. It was proposed during the meeting that the Indian national flag be a “horizontal tricolour of deep saffron (kesari), white and dark green in equal proportion.”

3. It was also proposed that the white band in the centre would have a navy blue coloured Dharma charkha.

4. While the saffron colour on the top of the national flag represents India's strength and courage, the white middle band indicates peace and truth and the bottom green represents shows growth, fertility and auspiciousness of the land.

5. The Indian national flag was hoisted for the first time in Independent India by first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru at the Red Fort on August 16, 1947.

What do the colours in the Indian National Flag signify?

Saffron- Strength, Courage

White- Peace and Truth

Green- Fertility, Growth and Auspiciousness

National Flag Day Significance

The National Flag of India commemorates adoption of the Indian National Flag and India's freedom from the British Raj in 1947.

On this day in 1947, our revered #Tiranga was officially adopted as the National flag of India.



Come join us as we take you through a historic journey on how our National flag evolved to become the iconic Tiranga.#AmritMahotsav #HarGharTiranga pic.twitter.com/RFDNqDkXfy — Ministry of Culture (@MinOfCultureGoI) July 22, 2022

National Flag of India: Key Facts

The National Flag of India was designed by Indian freedom fighter Pingali Venkayya. In the initial flag design, Venkayya had drawn a spinning wheel instead of the Ashoka Chakra.

Mahatma Gandhi had first proposed a Tricolour flag to the Indian National Congress in 1921. He had proposed the national flag to be inscribed with the spinning wheel on the white strip.

The Tricolour was hoisted for the first-ever time on April 13, 1923 during a procession in Nagpur in protest of the tragic Jallianwala Bagh Massacre.

The spinning wheel was replaced by the Ashoka Chakra in the national flag of India by the Constituent Assembly committee formed on June 23, 1947.

The Indian government modified the Indian flag code on January 26, 2002, allowing people to hoist the national flag over their homes and offices.

