National Research Foundation proposed to be set up to strengthen research ecosystem

The central government has proposed to set up a National Research Foundation to strengthen the research ecosystem in the country. The proposal was announced by Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The National Research Foundation has been envisioned to be an umbrella structure that will improve linkages between research and development, academia and industry.

The Education Minister said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha that the total proposed outlay to set up the National Research Foundation (NRF) is Rs 50,000 crore over a period of five years.

National Research Foundation: Objective

•The National Research Foundation will mainly aim to seed, grow and facilitate research at academic institutions, especially in universities and colleges, where research capacity is currently in a nascent stage.

•The foundation will also fund and support high-impact, large-scale multi-investigators and multi-institutions.

•It will also in some cases fund interdisciplinary or multi-nation projects in collaboration with relevant Ministries, Departments and other Governmental and non-Governmental entities, especially industry.

•It will also fund research projects through grants and establish high-intensity thematic research labs in the varied areas of science including nanotechnology, oceanography and information and communication technology.

Other Details

The National Research Foundation is expected to be formed under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

It will focus on promoting research and development activities in science and technology, humanities and social sciences.

Background

A panel comprising almost 80 experts including NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant had submitted a detailed plan to set up the National Research Foundation. The panel was formed at the direction of the Prime Minister.