National War Memorial's 3rd Anniversary Know 10 Key Facts

National War Memorial's 3rd anniversary was observed on February 25, 2022. The Chiefs of the Indian Army, the Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force laid wreaths at the National War Memorial to commemorate the occasion.

The Chief of Integrated Defence Staff Air Marshal BR Krishna also laid a wreath at the National War Memorial today on this occasion.

The National War Memorial was dedicated to the nation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 25, 2019. The national war memorial was built in remembrance of the valour and sacrifice of all soldiers, who laid down their lives for the country, since 1947.

National War Memorial: 10 Key Facts You Need To Know!

1. The National War Memorial is India’s first war memorial built to honour all the soldiers who fought in armed conflicts of independent India. The memorial memorializes the soldiers who martyred during the Indo-China War in 1962, the Indo-Pakistan wars in 1947, 1965 and 1971 and the Kargil war in 1999.

2. It also commemorates the soldiers who martyred in UN peace-keeping missions, Humanitarian Assistance Disaster Relief (HADR) operations and counter insurgency operations.

3. The national war memorial complex is in harmony with the existing layout and symmetry of the majestic Rajpath and Central Vista. The memorial was built at a cost of Rs 171 crore.

4. It has a circle of immortality, a central obelisk with Eternal Flame that stands at a height of 15.5m. The flame symbolises the immortality of the spirit of martyred soldiers.

5. The Amar Jawan Jyoti flame was merged with the eternal flame at the National War Memorial in a solemn ceremony on January 21, 2022.

6. The National War Memorial comprises four concentric circles where each chakra signifying different values of the armed forces including the Amar Chakra (circle of immortality), which comprises the obelisk and the eternal flame.

7. The other chakras include the Veerta Chakra (circle of bravery), which has six bronze murals depicting different battle actions.

8. The third chakra is the Tyag Chakra (circle of sacrifice), which is made entirely of granite bricks, each bearing the name of martyred soldier since independence.

9. The fourth is Rakshak Chakra (circle of protection), which surrounds the other three chakras and consists of over 600 trees that will act and represent the soldiers who protect the country. The fifth is the Suraksha Chakra, which is the outermost tier out of all.

10. The memorial also has a dedicated area for busts of soldiers who have been conferred with 'Param Vir Chakra,' the nation's highest gallantry award. These include three living awardees - Retired Subedar Major Bana Singh, Subedar Major Yogendra Singh Yadav and Subedar Sanjay Kumar.

National War Memorial Timings

9:00 am to 6:30 pm (November to March)

9:00 am to 7:30 pm (April to October)

Background

The Amar Jawan Jyoti was built in the memory of all the Indian Army soldiers who martyred during the Bangladesh Liberation War in 1971.

There was no war memorial then, hence the eternal flame was built under the India Gate. It was decided initially that Amar Jawan Jyoti will continue in its place even as a new eternal flame was lot at the National War

Memorial.

Later it was decided to merge the two flames to keep them at one place where all dignitaries can pay their respect.