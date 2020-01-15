Nirbhaya case convicts won’t be hanged on Jan 22 due to pending mercy plea: Delhi Govt to HC

Nirbhaya Case: Delhi Government has recently told the Delhi High Court that the execution of Nirbhaya case convicts will not take place on January 22 as a mercy plea filed by one of them is still pending with the authorities.

Earlier, Patiala House Court had issued their death warrant on January 07. Four convicts of the Nirbhaya case are - Mukesh Kumar (32), Vinay Sharma (26), Pawan Gupta (25) and Akshay Kumar Singh (31). The Delhi Government and prison authorities informed the court that it will have to wait for the final decision over mercy plea before executing a death warrant.

SC dismissed the curative petition

The Supreme Court has already dismissed the curative petition of Vinay Kumar Sharma and Mukesh Singh on January 14, 2020. A five-judge bench headed by Justice NV Ramana dismissed the curative petition of Vinay Kumar Sharma and Mukesh Singh. The five-judge bench included Justice NV Ramana, Justices Arun Mishra, RF Nariman, R Banumathi and Ashok Bhushan.

Death Warrant by Patiala House Court

Patiala House Court of Delhi gave a major verdict in the Nirbhaya case on January 07, 2020. The court has issued a 'death warrant' for all the accused in the Nirbhaya case. The court ordered to hang all convicts on January 22, 2020, at 7:00 am.

The convicts had gang-raped a paramedical student 'Nirbhaya' in a moving bus in South Delhi on the night of December 16, 2012. The culprits threw the victim out of the moving bus. The victim died in a hospital in Singapore on December 29, 2012.

What is Death Warrant?

A death warrant is also known as the black warrant. It contains the form number 42, which specifies the time, place and date of execution. Death warrants include the names of all the criminals who are to be sentenced to death. According to reports, the culprits are hanged until they die. Once a death warrant issued, convicts get 14 days to appeal.

