NITI Aayog to launch 'Decarbonising Transport in India' project on June 24

NITI Aayog will be launching 'Decarbonising Transport in India' project on June 24, 2020 in collaboration with the International Transport Forum. The main aim of the project will be to develop a pathway towards a low-carbon transport system for India.

The Decarbonising Transport in India project will be launched by NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant and ITF Secretary-General Young Tae Kim during an online public launch event. The event will see participation from several senior officials of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways and ITF.

India has been a member of the International Transport Forum (ITF) since 2008. The ITF is an intergovernmental organisation for transport policy.

Key Highlights

•The Decarbonising Transport international project will be launched between 5-7pm on June 24, 2020 through livestream on YouTube.

•The online launch event will inform the concerned transport and climate stakeholders in India about the planned project activities.

•The event will also offer the opportunity to provide inputs regarding India’s transport challenges and how they relate to CO2 reduction ambitions.

•The discussion will help to focus the project further on India’s specific needs and circumstances.

Significance

The project will design a tailor-made transport emissions assessment framework for India. It will also provide the central government with a detailed understanding of current and future transport activity and the related CO2 emissions as a basis for their decision-making.

How to watch the project launch?

The project launch can be seen online by clicking on the YouTube livestream link: https://youtu.be/l2G5x5RdBUM.

Background

The India project is a part of the International Transport Forum’s “Decarbonising Transport in Emerging Economies” (DTEE) family of projects. The projects are aimed at supporting transport decarbonisation across different world regions. The current participants of the transport projects include India, Azerbaijan, Argentina and Morocco.