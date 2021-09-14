Norway’s left wing opposition wins 2021 Norwegian Elections with landslide victory

Norway Election Results 2021: Norway’s left-wing opposition party headed by Labour Party leader Jonas Gahr Store won the 2021 Norwegian Elections with a landslide victory after defeating a centre-right coalition headed by Conservative Prime Minister Erna Solberg on September 13, 2021. Gahr Store is expected to become the Prime Minister of Norway and form the next government with the Socialist Left Party and Centre Party while Solberg will step down after being in power since 2013.

Store is now set to begin talks with the Centre Party which defends the interests of rural and the Socialist Left Party which strongly advocates for environmental issues. Store has also announced the pledge to address inequality by increasing tax rates for the rich and cutting taxes for low and middle-income households.

The 2021 Norwegian Election was held on September 13, 2021. All 169 seats in the Norwegian parliament were up for election. On September 13, 2021, Labour Party leader Jonas Gahr Store retained its position as the largest political party of Norway after defeating Conservative Prime Minister Erna Solberg who ended up with the second-largest number of representatives.

The Directorate of Elections projected that with 97.5 per cent of the votes counted, the Labour Party and 4 other centre-left parties could attain a combined majority of 100 seats from 81 currently. A minimum of 85 seats is needed to win a majority in the 169-seat parliament.

Agenda of the 2021 Norway Elections

Following the report on climate in August 2021 by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), Norway’s position as western Europe’s biggest oil and gas producer was at the top of the agenda of the election campaign. The entire election campaign was dominated by questions regarding its oil industry that has made Norway immensely rich.

Labour Party leader Jonas Gahr called for a gradual transition from the oil economy while the Greens party asked for an immediate end to oil exploration. The Conservatives had called for transitioning from the fossil fuels that have been responsible for making Norway wealthy.

Oil Sector of Norway

The oil sector in Norway accounts for 14 per cent of the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and 40 per cent of its exports. The sector also generates employment opportunities for 1,60,000 people directly. The sector has also helped Norway accumulate the world’s biggest sovereign wealth fund worth approximately 12 trillion kroner ($1.4 trillion).

Who is Jonas Gahr Store?

Jonas Gahr Store is a Norwegian politician who is the leader of the Labour Party and the Leader of the Opposition in Norway since 2014. Under Prime Minister Jens Stoltenberg, Store has been the Minister of Foreign Affairs from 2005 to 2012 and Minister of Health and Care Services from 2012 to 2013.