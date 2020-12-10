Noted Hindi poet Manglesh Dabral passes away at 72

Noted Hindi poet and journalist, Manglesh Dabral passed away in Delhi on December 9, 2020 after suffering a heart attack following COVID-19 related complications. He was 72.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat expressed condolences over the demise of the eminent litterateur through a tweet, in which he wrote that he would always live among the people through his creations.

Dabral had tested positive for coronavirus a few weeks ago. He breathed his last at the All India Medical Sciences in the national capital.

About Manglesh Dabral

•Manglesh Dabral was born in a remote village of Kafalpani, Tehri Garhwal in Uttarakhand. Initially, he served in Hindi Patriot, Pratipaksh and Aaspaas in Delhi.

•He later worked as an Assistant Editor in Purvagrah, which published from Bharat Bhavan, Bhopal. He also worked in Amrit Prabhat, published in Lucknow and Allahabad, for a shorter span of time.

•He also worked as the editor of Jansatta and Sahara Samay, after which he joined as an Editorial Consultant at the National Book Trust. He later joined the Hindi monthly 'Public Agenda' as its Editor.

•Dabral has published five collections of poetry-Ham Jo Dekhte Hain, Pahar Par Lalten, Ghar Ka Rasta, Awaz Bhi Ek Jagah Hai and Naye Yug Men Shatru.

•He had also published two collections of prose - Lekhak Ki Roti and Kavi Ka Akelapan and a travel diary Ek Bar Iowa.

•He was well known for works like Awaz Bhi Ek Jagah Hai and Pahar Par Lalten.

•His poetry was translated in all major Indian languages and several foreign languages as well, including Russian, German, Dutch, Spanish, Portuguese, Italian, French, Polish and Bulgarian.

•He was awarded the Sahitya Akademi Award in 2000 for his poetry collection Ham Jo Dekhte Hain.