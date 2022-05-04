NTAGI to review of Covid-19 Vaccine Data for Children Aged 5 to 12 years

Covid-19 vaccine for Children Below 12 years: The National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) will be reviewing data on COVID-19 vaccines for emergency use on children aged between 5 and 12 years on May 4, 2022.

This comes after the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) granted emergency use authorization to Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and Biological E's Corbevax for use on children aged 6 to 12 years and 5 to 12 years respectively.

NTAGI had earlier approved Serum Institute of India's COVID-19 vaccine Covovax for children falling under the age bracket of 12-17 years.

India is yet to formally start vaccinating children below 12 years. The nation had begun vaccinating 12-14 year olds from March 16, 2022 and 15-18 year olds earlier from January 3, 2022. The 12-14-year-olds are currently being administered only Corbevax COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by Hyderabad-based Biological E.

Covid 19 vaccine for children below 12 years

The second level Standing Technical Sub-Committee (STSC) of NTAGI will look at the safety and efficacy data of the vaccines and review and discuss the recommendations by the working group.

The STSC will review the data again and then give its decision to the final group of NTAGI, which will take the final call.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier stressed that the government's top-most priority is vaccination for all eligible children at the earliest.

NTAGI is also likely to review and make a decision on reducing the gap between the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and the precaution dose to six months from the current nine months.

Background

India had begun administering precautionary doses of the COVID-19 vaccines to the healthcare and frontline workers and those aged above 60 years with comorbidities from January 10, 2022.