NTPC becomes first Indian energy company to declare its Energy Compact Goals at UN dialogue

National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) Limited on June 28, 2021, became the first energy company in India that declared its Energy Compact Goals as part of the UN High-level Dialogue on Energy (HLDE).

NTPC, India’s largest power generating company under the Ministry of Power has become one of the few organizations worldwide to declare its Energy Compact Goals. The company unveiled its targets at the ‘Ministerial Thematic Forums for the HDLE’ event.

NTPC’s Energy Compact Goals

• NTPC has set a target to install 60 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2032. The company also has aimed at a 10 per cent reduction in net energy intensity by 2032.

• NPTC has further declared that it will create at least two international alliances and groups to facilitate clean energy research and promote sustainability in the energy value chain by 2025.

UN High-level Dialogue on Energy (HLDE)

• United Nations will convene a High-level Dialogue on Energy in New York in September 2021 to promote the implementation of the targets and energy-related goals of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

NTPC’s Green Energy Initiatives

• NTPC has been working on various initiatives to increase its green energy portfolio by adding significant sources of Renewable Energy (RE).

• The company had earlier announced to have a minimum of 32 GW capacity through renewable energy sources comprising nearly 25 per cent of its overall power generation capacity by 2032. This will be a booster to the country’s largest energy producer that will propel its rank on the green energy chart of the country.