Odisha’s civic bodies to receive funding of around Rs. 23,848 crore

On the recommendation of Odisha’s Fifth State Finance Commission, the Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) and Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) in Odisha will get a funding of around Rs. 23,848 crore over a period of six years.

The funding was finalised in a high-level monitoring committee meeting which was held under the Chairmanship of Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy in Lokseba Bhawan Conference Hall.

The Chief Secretary reviewed the issues related to the transfer of funds as presented by Principal Secretary and directed the ULBs and Panchayat’s to expedite implementation and maximise the outcomes of the expenditure.

Key Highlights:

• The self-government bodies have been asked by the officials to take up the need-based projects that have the potential of revenue generation so as to make those sustainable in the long run.

• Chief Secretary, Asit Tripathy has directed the ULBs to diversify their revenue base and achieve a 6% increase in annual revenue generation.

• Principal Secretary Finance has apprised that the total fund of around Rs. 2,23,848 crore will be transferred to these bodies over a time period of six years from 2020-21 to 2025-26.

• Out of the fund, PRIs will get a total amount of around Rs. 15,715.60 crore while the ULBs will get an amount of around Rs. 8,132.52 crore.

Transfer of the funds to Odisha’s civic bodies:

The Chief Secretary, Asit Tripathy has directed the release of the funds directly to Panchayat Samities, GPs, and Zilla Parishads through PRIASOFT integrated with an online Integrated Financial Management System (IFMS).

The fund will be transferred in two tranches, the first installment will be in the month of May-June and the second one will be in the month of October-November.

As per the Chief Secretary’s direction, the second installment will be released only after the completion of 30% of the work taken up under the fund. He also directed ULBs and PRIs to submit the utilisation certificates in time as per the specifications of the finance department.

Projects for which funds will be utilized:

• Drinking Water

• Water Harvesting Structures

• Solid Waste Management

• Sanitation

• Running of projects through solar power

• Construction of Primary School building

• Maintenance of Health sub-centres

• Anganwadis

• Livestock centres

• Roads

• Creation of water bodies in urban areas

• Establishment of water quality testing labs

• A critical gap in the drainage network

• Maintenance of other community assets for which no other specific grant is available