Olympics 2020 Opening Ceremony: When, Where and How to watch live stream?

Tokyo Olympics 2020 Opening Ceremony Live Streaming: After a long wait of 5 years, Tokyo Olympics 2020 will be flagged with an opening ceremony in Japan on the night of July 23, 2021. The event will conclude on August 8, 2021.

The Olympics opening ceremony is expected to be attended by as low as 1,000 people to reduce the risk of COVID-19. Tokyo Olympics 2020 will see the participation of around 11,000 athletes from 206 countries in 33 sports.

The opening ceremony of the biggest multi-sport event in the world will only see a handful of athletes along with 6 officials representing India.

The Indian contingent in the Opening Ceremony of Olympics 2020 will be led by the flag bearers Manpreet Singh and Mary Kom.

The Olympics opening ceremony and the rest of the sporting events in Tokyo will be televised live via different channels and mediums.

Check all the details for the opening ceremony of Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Where the opening Ceremony of Olympics will be held?

The opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 will take place at the newly-built National Stadium in Tokyo, Japan.

When the opening and closing ceremony of Olympics 2020 will happen?

The Opening ceremony of the Olympics will be on July 23, 2021. While, the closing ceremony will be held on August 8, 2021.

What are the timings of the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony 2020?

The opening ceremony of Olympics 2021 will begin at 8 pm local time or 4.30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) on July 23.

How can I watch the live coverage of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics Opening Ceremony on TV?

The official broadcaster of the Tokyo Olympics in India will be Sony Sports Network. The opening ceremony will be aired live on Sony Sports. The ceremony will also be telecasted live via Doordarshan in Hindi.

How can I live stream the Tokyo 2020 Olympics Opening Ceremony online or on mobile?

Apart from being broadcasted live in India on Sony Sports Network, the Opening Ceremony of Tokyo 2020 can be Live Streamed on SonyLIV.

Sony TEN 1 HD/SD, Sony TEN 2 HD/SD will live broadcast with the English Commentary, while the Hindi Commentary will be available on Sony TEM 3 HD/SD.

Indian Contingent in Tokyo Olympics 2020:

The Indian contingent will be the biggest ever to be sent to the Tokyo Olympics.

It will consist of a total of 119 athletes who will participate in numerous sports. The Indian Tokyo Olympics 2020 contingent consists of 52 females and 67 males. In 2016, India had sent 116 athletes to the Rio Olympics.

