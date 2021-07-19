Olympics 2020 India's Full Schedule: Get Complete Schedule of Indian athletes- Date, Medal Events and other details

Olympics 2020 India's Full Schedule: The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games is scheduled to kick-off with the opening ceremony on July 32, 2021 and conclude with the closing ceremony on August 8, 2021. The Olympic Games will take place this time without spectators due to the current COVID situation. The host city Tokyo is under a state of emergency, which will remain in place till after the Games.

The countdown for the Opening Ceremony of the Olympic Games has begun. The Tokyo 2020 Olympics Opening Ceremony will be live streamed from 7 am on July 23rd. The Tokyo Olympics Games 2020 will see medals awarded in 339 events across 33 sports comprising 46 disciplines.

The Olympic Games were supposed to be held last year but had to be postponed to 2021 due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. The event will still be called Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games for branding purposes. This will be second time that Tokyo will be hosting the Olympic Games after it staged the event in 1964.

India is sending its largest contingent ever to the Tokyo Olympics 2020,a 228-member contingent which comprises 125 participants including 70 men and 55 women.

Olympics 2020 India's Full Schedule: Get Complete Schedule of Events with Indian athletes

Archery Date Events Starting Time July 23 Men’s, Women’s Individual Qualification Rounds 5:30 AM July 24 Mixed Team Eliminations, Medal Matches 6 AM July 26 Men’s Team Eliminations, Medal Matches 6 AM July 27 to 30 Men’s and Women’s Individual Eliminations TBD

Tennis Date Events Starting Time July 24 to August 1 Women’s Doubles — Sania Mirza, Ankita Raina TBD

Weightlifting Date Events Starting Time July 24 Women’s 49kg Group B — Mirabai Chanu 6:20 AM July 24 Women’s 49kg Medal Round 10:20 AM

Shooting Date Events Starting Time July 24 Women’s 10m Air Rifle Qualification-Elavenil Valarivan, Apurvi Chandela 5 AM July 24 Men’s 10m Air Pistol Qualification- Saurabh Chaudhary, Abhishek Verma 9:30 AMShooting July 24 Women’s 10m Air Rifle Final 10:15 AM July 24 Men’s 10m Air Pistol Final 12 PM July 25 Women’s 10m Air Pistol Qualification-Manu Bhaker, Yashaswini Singh Deswal 5:30 AM July 25 Skeet Men’s Qualification Day 1 — Angad Vir Singh Bajwa, Mairaj Ahmed Khan 6 AM July 25 Women’s 10m Air Pistol Final 7:45 AM July 25 Men’s 10m Air Rifle Qualification — Deepak Kumar, Divyansh Singh Panwar 9:30 AM July 25 Men’s 10m Air Rifle Final 12 PM July 25 Skeet Men’s Qualification Day 2 — Angad Vir Singh Bajwa, Mairaj Ahmed Khan 6:30 AM July 25 Skeet Men’s Final — Angad Vir Singh Bajwa, Mairaj Ahmed Khan 12:10 PM July 26 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification — Saurabh Chaudhary/Manu Bhaker, Abhishek Verma/Yashaswini Singh Deswal 5:30 AM July 26 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Bronze and Gold Medal Matches — Saurabh Chaudhary/Manu Bhaker, Abhishek Verma/Yashaswini Singh Deswal 7:30 AM July 26 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Qualification 9:45 AM July 26 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Bronze and Gold Medal Matches 11:45 AM July 29 Women’s 25m Pistol Qualification Precision — Manu Bhaker, Rahi Sarnobat 5:30 AM July 30 Women’s 25m Pistol Qualification Rapid — Manu Bhaker, Rahi Sarnoba 5:30 AM July 30 Women’s 25m Pistol Final 10:20 AM July 31 Women’s 50m Rifle 3 Position Qualification — Anjum Moudgil, Tejaswini Sawant 8:30 AM July 31 Women’s 50m Rifle 3 Position Final 1:30 PM August 2 Men’s 50m Rifle 3 Position Qualification — Sanjeev Rajput, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar 7 AM August 2 Men’s 50m Rifle 3 Position Final 1:10 PM

Artistic Gymnastics Date Events Starting Time July 25 Women’s Artistic Gymnastics Qualification (Pranati Nayak) 6:30 AM July 29 to August 3 Women’s Artistic Gymnastics All-Round and Events Final TBD

Swimming Date Events Starting Time July 25 Men’s 100m Backstroke Heats — Srihari Nataraj 3:30 PM July 25 Women’s 100m Backstroke Heats — Maana Patel 3:30 PM July 25 Men’s 200m Freestyle Heats — Sajan Prakash 4:10 PM July 26 Men’s 200m Butterfly Heats — Sajan Prakash 3:30 PM July 29 Men’s 100m Butterfly Heats — Sajan Prakash 4:10 PM

Athletics Date Events Starting Time July 30 Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Heats (Avinash Sable) 5:30 AM July 30 Men’s 400m Hurdles Round 1 (MP Jabir) 7:25 AM July 30 Women’s 100m Round 1 (Dutee Chand) 8:10 AM July 30 Mixed 4x400m Relay Round 1 (Alex Antony, Sarthak Bhambri, Revathi Veeramani, Subha Venkatesan) 4:30 PM July 31 Women’s Discus Throw Qualification — (Seema Punia, Kamalpreet Kaur) 6 AM July 31 Men’s Long Jump Qualification — (M Sreeshankar) 3:40 PM July 31 Mixed 4x400m Relay Final 6:05 PM July 31 Women’s 100m Semi-Final and Final 6:20 PM August 2 Men’s Long Jump Final 7:20 AM August 2 Women’s 200m Round 1 (Dutee Chand) 7:30 AM August 2 Women’s Discus Throw Final (Seema Punia, Kamalpreet Kaur) 5:30 PM August 2 Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Final 5:45 PM August 3 Women’s Javelin Throw Qualification — (Annu Rani) 5:50 AM August 3 Men’s 400m Hurdles Final 8:50 AM August 3 Men’s Shot Put Qualification — (Tajinder Singh Toor) 3:45 PM August 3 Women’s 200m Final 6:20 PM August 4 Men’s Javelin Throw Qualification (Neeraj Chopra, Shivpal Singh) 5:35 AM August 5 Men’s 20km Race Walk Final (KT Irfan, Sandeep Kumar, Rahul) 1 PM August 6 Men’s 50km Race Walk Final (Gurpreet Singh) 2 AM August 6 Women’s 20km Race Walk Final (Bhawna Jat, Priyanka) 1 PM August 6 Men’s 4x400m Relay Round 1 (Amoj Jacob, P Naganathan, Arokia Rajiv, Noah Nirmal Tom, Muhammed Anas Yahiya) 4:55 PM August 6 Women’s Javelin Throw Final 5:20 PM August 7 Men’s Javelin Throw Final 4:30 PM August 7 Men’s 4×400 m Relay Final 6:20 PM

Table Tennis Date Events Starting Time July 24 to 27 Men’s and Women’s Singles Round 1, 2 and 3 — G Sathiyan, Sharath Kamal, Manika Batra, Sutirtha Mukherjee 5:30 AM July 24 Mixed Doubles Round of 16 — Sharath Kamal/Manika Batra 7:45 AM July 25 Mixed Doubles Quarter-Final and Semi-Final — Sharath Kamal/Manika Batra 6:30 AM July 26 Mixed Doubles Medal Matches — Sharath Kamal/Manika Batra 5:30 PM July 29 Women’s Singles Medal Matches 5:30 PM July 30 Men’s Singles Medal Matches 5:30 PM

Badminton Date Events Starting Time July 24 Men’s Doubles Group Stage — Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty vs Lee Yang/Wang Chi-Lin, 8:50 AM July 24 Men’s Singles Group Stage — Sai Praneeth vs Zilberman Misha 9:30 AM July 25 Women’s Singles Group Stage — PV Sindhu vs Polikarpova Ksenia 6:40 AM July 26 to 29 All events (Group Stage Matches) — PV Sindhu, Sai Praneeth, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty 5:30 AM July 26 to 29 Men’s Doubles Quarter-Finals 5:30 AM July 30 Men’s Singles, Women’s Singles Round of 16 5:30 AM July 31 Men’s Doubles Semi-Finals 5:30 AM July 31 Women’s Singles Quarter-Finals 2:30 AM August 1 Men’s Singles Quarter-Finals 9:30 AM August 1 Men’s Doubles Bronze Medal Match 5 PM August 2 Men’s Singles Semi-Final, Women’s Singles Final, Men’s Doubles Gold Medal Matches 9:30 AM August 2 Men’s Singles Finals 5:30 PM

Wrestling Date Events Starting Time August 3 Women’s Freestyle 62kg Round of 16 and Quarter-Finals — Sonam Malik 8 AM August 3 Women’s Freestyle 62kg Semi-Final August 4 Women’s Freestyle 62kg Repechages 7:30 AM August 4 Women’s Freestyle 62kg Medal Matches August 4 Women’s Freestyle 57kg Round of 16 and Quater-Finals — Anshu Malik 8 AM August 4 Women’s Freestyle 57kg Semi-Finals August 4 Men’s Freestyle 57kg Round of 16 and Quarter-Finals — Ravi Kumar Dahiya 8 AM August 4 Men’s Freestyle 57kg Semi-Finals August 4 Men’s Freestyle 86kg Round of 16 and Quarter-Finals — Deepak Punia 8 AM August 4 Men’s Freestyle 86kg Semi-Finals August 5 Women’s Freestyle 57kg Final, Men’s Freestyle 57kg and Men’s Freestyle 86kg Repechages and Medal Matches — Anshu Malik, Ravi Kumar Dahiya, Deepak Punia 7:30 AM August 5 Women’s Freestyle 53kg Round of 16 and Quarter-Finals — Vinesh Phogat, 8 AM August 5 Women’s Freestyle 53kg Semi-Finals August 6 Women’s Freestyle 53kg Repechages 7:30 AM August 6 Women’s Freestyle 53kg Medal Matches August 6 Men’s Freestyle 65kg Round of 16 and Quarter-Finals — Bajrang Punia 8 AM August 6 Men’s Freestyle 65kg Semi-Finals August 6 Women’s Freestyle 50kg Round of 16 and Quarter-Finals — Seema Bisla 8 AM August 6 Women’s Freestyle 50kg Semi-Final August 7 Men’s Freestyle 65kg Repechage and Medal Matches 7:30 AM August 7 Women’s Freestyle 50kg Repechage and Medal Matches 7:30 AM

Boxing Date Events Starting Time July 23 Women’s Welterweight Round of 32 — Lovlina Borgohain 7:30 AM July 23 Men’s Welterweight Round of 32 — Vikas Krishan 7:30 AM July 23 Men’s Super Heavyweight Round of 32 — Satish Kumar 1:30 PM July 25 Women’s Flyweight Round of 32 — Mary Kom 7:30 AM July 25 Women’s Middleweight Round of 32 — Pooja Rani 7:30 AM July 25 Men’s Lightweight Round of 32 — Manish Kaushik 7:30 AM July 26 Men’s Flyweight Round of 32 — Amit Panghal, 7:30 AM July 26 Men’s Middleweight Round of 32 — Ashish Kumar 7:30 AM July 27 Women’s Lightweight Round of 32 — Simranjit Kaur 7:30 AM July 28 to August 8 All Categories (Round of 16, Final Rounds, and Medal Matches)

Equestrian Date Events Starting Time July 30 Eventing Individual Qualifier (Dressage Individual Session 1 & 2) — Fouaad Mirza 5 AM

Fencing Date Events Starting Time July 26 Women’s Sabre Individual Table of 64 — CA Bhavani Devi 5:30 AM July 26 Women’s Sabre Individual Subsequent Rounds and Medal Matches 6:25 AM

Judo Date Events Starting Time July 24 Women’s 48kg Round of 32, Successive Rounds — Sushila Devi Likmabam 7:30 AM July 25 Women’s 48kg Medal Matches TBD

Hockey Date Events Starting Time July 24 Men’s Pool A — India vs New Zealand 6:30 AM July 24 Women’s Pool A — India vs the Netherlands 4:15 PM July 25 Men’s Pool A — India vs Australia 3 PM July 26 Women’s Pool A -India vs Germany 5:45 PM July 27 Men’s Pool A — India vs Spain 6:30 AM July 28 Women’s Pool A — India vs Great Britain 6:30 AM July 29 Men’s Pool A — India vs Argentina, 6 AM July 30 Women’s Pool A — India vs Ireland 8:15 AM July 30 Men’s Pool A — India vs Japan 3 PM July 31 Women’s Pool A — India vs South Africa 8:45 AM August 1 Men’s Quarter-Final 6 AM August 2 Women’s Quarter-Final 6 AM August 3 Men’s Semi-Final 7 AM August 4 Women’s Semi-Final 7 AM August 5 Men’s Medal Matches 7 AM and 3:30 PM August 6 Women’s Medal Matches 7 AM and 3:30 PM

Golf Date Events Starting Time July 29 Men’s Individual Strokeplay Round 1 — Anirban Lahiri, Udayan Mane, 4 AM July 30 Men’s Individual Strokeplay Round 2 — Anirban Lahiri, Udayan Mane 4 AM July 31 Men’s Individual Strokeplay Round 3 — Anirban Lahiri, Udayan Mane 4 AM August 1 Men’s Individual Strokeplay Medal Round — Anirban Lahiri, Udayan Mane 4 AM August 4 Women’s Individual Strokeplay Round 1 — Aditi Ashok 4 AM August 5 Women’s Individual Strokeplay Round 2 — Aditi Ashok 4 AM August 6 Women’s Individual Strokeplay Round 3 — Aditi Ashok 4 AM August 7 Women’s Individual Strokeplay Medal Round — Aditi Ashok 4 AM

What is the schedule of Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games?

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games will officially begin from July 23rd and run till August 8, 2021. However, few of the baseball/softball and football opening round matches will take place before the opening ceremony on July 21st and July 22nd.

Which sports will make their debut at Olympics 2020?

Olympics 2020 has included four new sports:

1. Karate

2. Skateboarding

3. Sport Climbing

4. Surfing

Besides these, two other sports will be returning to the Olympics this year after being cut out previously and they include:

1. Baseball

2. Softball

New events in existing sports:

-3-on-3 basketball

-Mixed-gender relays in swimming

-Mixed-gender relays in track and field among other sports.

Why isn't Tokyo Olympics 2020 being called as the 2021 Olympics?

This year's Olympics is being reffered to officially as Tokyo 2020 Olympics despite being postponed to 2021 due to branding and marketing reasons.

India at Olympics

India had made its official debut in the Olympic Games at the 1900 Summer Olympics in Paris. India has appeared in every edition of the Summer Olympics since 1920.

Where is the next Summer Olympics?

The next Summer Olympics will take place in Paris in 2024. The United States is expected to host the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.