The Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying has initiated the launch of a pilot project in Uttarakhand in order to implement the One Health framework by the One Health Support Unit. While addressing the launch of the One Health Pilot Project, the Secretary of the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying said that the ‘One Health India’ program initiated by the department will work with the stakeholders from different sectors for the improvement of human health, livestock health, environmental health, and wildlife health through technology and finance.

What is One Health Pilot Project?

‘One Health’ Pilot Project in Uttarakhand aims at developing a national One health Roadmap based on the learnings of the pilot project implementation.

— Department of Animal Husbandry, Dairy & Fisheries (@pashudhanUK) April 6, 2022

One Health Pilot Project: Significance

The One Health Pilot Project in Uttarakhand will support the creation of the One Health Framework for India and will also help in building a strong social infrastructure that supports the health of the people and the planet. Co-ordinated engagement among all the stakeholders will be facilitated for the successful implementation of the pilot.

One Health Pilot Project will also help in the capacity building and the understanding of the disease prioritization.

One Health Pilot Project: Key features