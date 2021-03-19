Operation Sankalp: Indian Navy undertakes Passage Exercise with Bahrain Navy in Persian Gulf

The Indian Navy on March 17, 2021, undertook the Passage Exercise (PASSEX) with the Royal Bahrain Naval Force Corvette Al Muharraq under Operation Sankalp in the Persian Gulf.

The Indian Navy in a statement informed that to enhance interoperability and strengthening the bilateral maritime cooperation, reassuring diaspora and merchant shipping, the INS Talwar mission deployed for Operation Sankalp. It undertook PASSEX with the Bahrain Navy in the Persian Gulf on March 17, 2021.

Objective:

The naval exercise aims at promoting interoperability between the two navies. It also reflects the commitments of both Bahrain and India to build cooperative partnerships in meeting the emerging maritime challenges.

About PASSEX:

The Passage Exercises (PASSEXs) are conducted on a regular basis by the Indian Navy with the unites of the friendly foreign navies. It takes place while visiting each other’s ports or during a rendezvous at sea.

The exercise is also in pursuance of the Indian Government’s commitment towards ensuring the safety and protection of the Indian-Flagged merchant vessels in the Gulf Region.

About Operation Sankalp:

The Maritime Security Operations, code-named as Operation Sankalp, was initiated on June 19, 2019, after the attacks on the merchant ships in the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman.

The Op Sankalp was launched by the Indian Navy in the light of the rising tension in the Gulf of Oman where the 2 oil tankers were attacked. The US had blamed Iran for the attacks, which heightened the tensions between the two nations.