Operation Vanilla: All You Need to Know about Indian Navy’s support to Madagascar

Operation Vanilla in News: Indian Navy has launched ‘Operation Vanilla’ on January 28 to help flood-hit Madagascar. Indian Navy’s Airavat has been reached at Madagascar on January 30. Indian Navy’s large amphibious ship will provide all necessary assistance to disaster-hit Madagascar.

Madagascar is a country located in the Indian Ocean which about 400 kilometers away from the coast of East Africa. Madagascar is the world’s second-largest island country after Greenland. According to government agencies, India stands in solidarity with Madagascar during a national disaster.

About Madagascar Disaster

Madagascar affected by the cyclone Diane recently. About 92,000 people have been affected due to floods in the country. President of Madagascar, Andry Rajoelina, has requested the international community to help the country with all possible measures. Heavy rainfall, floods, and landslides caused the loss of thousands of lives and the displacement of a large number of people.

About Operation Vanilla

Indian Navy Ship Airavat has reached Seychelles to provide all necessary help to Madagascar. The INS Airavat is carrying five pallets each of victualing, naval stores and clothing. It is also carrying three pallets of medicines.

Indian Navy will provide drinking water, emergency food, clothes, temporary shelters, evacuation related help, medical assistance, emergency transportation and communication assistance to the people of Madagascar. “Operation Vanilla” is a part of the Government of India’s scheme – ‘Security and Growth for all in the Region (SAGAR)'.

About INS Airavat

INS Airavat was commissioned in the Indian Navy on May 19, 2010. It is the Indian Navy’s one of the biggest and heaviest naval ships. It is capable of carrying 10 battle tanks, more than 500 troops, and 11 combat trucks. INS Airavat provides a comfortable platform to Sea King and Dhruv helicopters. It is also equipped with two indigenous rocket launchers to provide support in amphibious operations.