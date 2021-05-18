Padma Shri Dr KK Aggarwal and Ex-IMA President succumbs to COVID-19 after a lengthy battle, Get Details Here

Dr KK Aggarwal Passes Away due to COVID: Dr KK Aggarwal, Padma Shri awardee and former national president of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), has passed away after a long battle with Covid-19 at New Delhi's AIIMS. As per the official bulletin, Dr KK Aggarwal succumbed to COVID-19 at 11.30 pm on Monday at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi. Dr Aggarwal was on ventilator support for the last few days of his battle with Coronavirus.

Was Battling Serious Bout of COVID-19

On 14th May, Dr Aggarwal’s family allayed rumours about Aggarwal's health saying that he was 'batling a serious bout of COVID-19 infection' but was being attended by a team of 'expert doctors'. On 14th May, the family’s message said that his condition was 'stable'. But following deterioration of his health, independent media reports claimed that he was put on ventilator support for last few days.

Raised Public Health Awareness via Social Media

Dr Aggarwal was 62 years old veteran cardiologist and was honoured with Padma Shri in 2010. He was a familiar face on social media and regularly posted updates, news and facts about public health. Even during the pandemic, He made several videos to educate people about coronavirus.

After he took his second vaccine dose in February and had posted a Q and A video on Facebook to address hesitancy and misapprehensions. As per the statement issued by his family, Dr Aggarwal to reach out to over 100 million people through numerous videos and educational programs and saved countless lives.

Aggarwal did MBBS from Nagpur University in 1979. He also obtained an MD from the same university in 1983. He served as a senior consultant at Delhi's Moolchand Medcity until 2017. In his illustrious career, he held the post of the president of the Confederation of Medical Associations in Asia and Oceania and HCFI as well.