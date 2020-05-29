PAi: NPCI launches AI based chatbot for product awareness

National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) announced that it has launched an Artificial Intelligence (AI) based chatbot named PAi. It aims at creating awareness about its products like RuPay, FASTag, AePS, UPI on a real-time basis.

PAi will be available round the clock to help the users with accurate information about NPCI products. Customers will be able to ask their queries in Hindi as well as in English, via voice or text on the websites of RuPay, NPCI, and UPI Chalega.

The launch of PAi has been considered as another initiative by NPCI that aims at improving the digital financial inclusion among the consumers in India.

Key Highlights:

• PAi will also be available in several regional languages in India which will increase the adoption of digital payments among the Indian citizens.

• Users will be able to get verified automated responses to their queries on NPCI products with the help of PAi.

• PAi will also be accessible to global RuPay cardholders.

• Chief of Marketing of NPCI, Kunal Kalawatia stated that the company is glad to unveil the AI-Powered PAi for its users. He highlighted the importance of addressing users' queries in this fast-changing world. He further added that PAi will create a new user experience and help them in knowing about the products which in turn will promote digital payments.

Development of PAi:

PAi has been developed by a Bengaluru based start-up CoRover Private Limited. Its AI/ML powered NLP chatbot technology has been accessed by over 20 crore consumers.

Founder and CEO of CoRover, Ankush Sabharwal, informed that the conversational AI will become the core for business continuity and its consistent operations. Chatbots that are powered by conversational AI will bring every customer close to verified information on their digital payments.

CEO of the company further added that CoRover has been excited to partner with NPCI and in further contributing to the vision of building digital payment infrastructure for India and the world.

About NPCI:

National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) was incorporated in 2008 to operate the retail payments and settlement systems in India. It created a robust payment and settlement systems in India that changed the way payments are made in India through retail payment products such as Immediate Payment Service (IMPS), RuPay card, Unified Payments Interface (UPI), BHIM Aadhaar, Bharat Interface for Money (BHIM), Bharat BillPay and National Electronic Toll Collection (NETC Fastag).