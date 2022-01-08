Child Marriage Philippines: The President of Philippines Rodrigo Duterte signed a law prohibiting Child Marriage and it came into force on January 6, 2022, making child marriage illegal in the country. The law that bans child marriage in Philippines states that the State views child marriage as a practice constituting child abuse because it debases, degrades, and demeans the intrinsic worth and dignity of children.

As per the Britain-based rights organization Plan International, the Philippines has the world’s 12th highest rate of child marriage. The latest law banning child marriage in the Philippines complies with the international accords on women’s and children’s rights.

Philippines bans child marriage: 5 things to know about new law 1. The law banning child marriage in Philippines stipulates that marrying or cohabiting with anybody under the age of 18 years can result in a 12-years prison sentence. 2. The same punishment will also apply to those who will organize or solemnize the underage unions. 3. According to the Philippines Government, the law banning child marriage is consistent with the international conventions on the rights of women and children. 4. Some portions of the latest law have been suspended for one year in order to allow the transition period for Muslims and indigenous communities in which child marriage is relatively common. 5. One in every six girls in the Southeast Asian Country marries before the age of 18.

Half a billion girls and women married in childhood: Report

According to a report released by the United Nations Children Fund in 2021, more than half a billion girls and women worldwide were married in childhood, and the highest rates of child marriages were found in South Asia and sub-Saharan Africa.

However, the latest data has indicated that the practice of child marriage worldwide is generally in decline on average across the globe.

Child marriage in India

Child marriage in India, as per Indian law, is a marriage where either the woman is below the age of 18 years or the man is below the age of 21 years. Most child marriages in India involve girls, many of whom are from poor socio-economic conditions.

Child marriage in India was outlawed in 1929 under Indian law. The two laws against child marriage in India are- The Child Marriage Restraint Act of 1929 and The Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006.