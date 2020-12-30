Pierre Cardin, an iconic French fashion designer passes away at 98

Pierre Cardin, a renowned fashion designer, who was celebrated for his avant-garde styles in the 1960s and 70s passed away on December 29, 2020, at the age of 98. He was born in Venice, Italy on July 7, 1922, but was raised in Central France.

Cardin moved to Paris in 1945 while eventually working for Christian Dior who had just opened a business. The news of his demise was confirmed through an official statement by his family which mentioned that he left France and the world a unique artistic heritage in fashion.

Pierre Cardin had established his own company and designed costumes and masks for the theatre before he launched a line of women’s clothing in a department store which was then followed by a boutique store for men.

Cardin licensed his brand name which is used throughout the world, putting his name on diverse products such as cigarettes, ties, mineral water, and perfumes. He also launched himself into the artistic designs of furniture as well as the restaurant and hotel business with Maxim’s.

Le Secrétaire perpétuel, Laurent Petitgirard, et les membres de l’Académie des beaux-arts ont la très grande tristesse d’annoncer la disparition de leur confrère Pierre Cardin. Il avait été élu le 12 février 1992 au fauteuil de Pierre Dux (section des membres libres). pic.twitter.com/sA1mABvZB5 — Académie beaux-arts (@AcadBeauxarts) December 29, 2020

Pierre Cardin: A global icon of the fashion world

• While growing up in an industrial town of France, Cardin apprenticed to a tailor at the age of 17, already specializing in suits for women.

• He also contributed as a designer by working on the mesmerising sets and costumes for the movie ‘Beauty and the Beast’, with artist, poet, and director Jean Cocteau in the year 1947.

• After working with renowned Christian Dior, Cardin had already set up his own fashion label in the year 1950.

• Cardin started getting recognition and quickly established a name as an innovator. In 1954, he created the now legendary bubble dress.

• He broke new fashion ground commercially and produced a ready-to-wear collection for Printemps, Paris department store.

• Pierre Cardin's ‘Space Age’ collection of 1964 still remains a landmark in fashion history with its knitted catsuits, cut-out dresses, close-fitting helmets, tight-leather pants, and batwing jumpers.

• Cardin’s global empire had a very strong presence in Japan. He also signed a production deal with the Cold War-era Soviet Union in the year 1978.

• In 1979, he also became the first French designer to cement links with China.

• Pierre Cardin was also the first designer for having a fashion show in 1991, in Red Square, in Moscow, which drew a crowd of 2,00,000.