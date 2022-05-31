PM Kisan 11th installment: PM Modi to release next installment of PM Kisan today; How to check status online?

PM Kisan 11th installment date: Prime Minister Modi on May 31, 2022, will release the 11th installment of the financial benefits worth Rs. 21,000 crores to the eligible farmers of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme.

The 11th installment of PM-KISAN of Rs. 2,000 for each farmer under the central government scheme will be transferred to more than 12 crore farmers today in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare said that in the national level program called ‘Garib Kalyan Sammelan’ in Shimla, PM Modi will also interact with the beneficiaries of 16 schemes run by the 9 Central Government ministries via video conferencing. He will also release the 11th installment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi.

The 10th installment of the PM-KISAN Scheme was released on January 1, 2022, by Prime Minister Modi to over 10 crore beneficiary farmer families along with the equity grant to the Farmer Producer Organisation Scheme.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also release the 11th installment of the Kisan Samman Nidhi amounting to more than Rs 21,000 crore: PMO — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2022

PM Kisan 11th Installment: How much amount will be transferred to beneficiaries?

Under the 11th installment of the PM-KISAN Scheme, Rs. 2,000 to each farmer, who are eligible to receive the benefits, will be transferred to their accounts. The scheme will benefit 12 crore farmers in the country.

PM Kisan Scheme

PM Modi launched Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Scheme in 2019 with an objective to provide income support to all the landholder farmer families with cultivable lands.

Under PM-KISAN Scheme, an amount of Rs. 6,000 per year is released in three 4-monthly installments of Rs. 2,000 each and the amount goes directly into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

PM-KISAN Scheme: Who is eligible?

Even though lakhs of eager farmers are waiting to get the amount transferred under PM-KISAN Scheme, not all the farmers are eligible to receive the grants through the central government scheme.

There is an eligibility criterion where only small and marginal farmers who are Indian nationals are eligible to receive the benefits of the PM-KISAN scheme.

On the other hand, all the landholding farmers’ families who have cultivatable landholding in their names are eligible to receive the grants under PM-KISAN Scheme.

PM-KISAN 11th Installment: How to check PM Kisan beneficiary list?

If you are an eligible beneficiary and have registered yourself for the PM-KISAN scheme, you can check your name on the beneficiary list by following the mentioned steps:

Step 1- Visit the official website of PM KISAN- pmkisan.gov.in.

Step 2- A map of India can be seen under the Payment Success Tab.

Step 3- On the right side, there will be a yellow-colored tab called ‘dashboard’.

Step 4- Click on the dashboard and it will take you to a new page

Step 5- You will have to provide complete information on the Village Dashboard Tab.

Step 6- Select the state, district, Panchayat and sub-district

Step 7- Click on the show button and after that, you can choose your details.