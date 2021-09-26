PM Modi at UNGA: I represent a country  known as Mother of Democracy; When India Grows, the World Grows

I represent a country called the Mother of Democracies, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a powerful and landmark message to the world at the 76th session of UNGA on September 25, 2021. The Prime Minister during his speech underlined India’s strong and robust tradition of democracy, which has drawn strength from the nation’s diversity.

The Prime Minister said that our diversity and plurality is an example of vibrant democracy and emphasised that the impact of India's development on global progress is evident as "When India grows, the world grows; when India reforms, the world transforms". PM Modi further added saying "A boy who helped his father sell tea is now PM."

Key Highlights of PM Modi's speech at UNGA

The Prime Minister in his UNGA speech said that there is a need to stay away from the race of "expansion and exclusion". He pointed out that his government's priority is that development should be all-inclusive, universal and one that nurtures all.

He highlighted a few of his government's flagship schemes such as Ayushmann Bharat, PM Awas Yojana and PM Jan Dhan Yojana and emphasised on the principle of 'Antyodaya'.

He said "I can say with my own experience that democracy can deliver. Yes, democracy has delivered."

PM Modi further highlighted the transformational role of technology in the daily lives of people and stressed on diversified, resilient and expanded global value chains.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi quoted Chanakya, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya and Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore during his UNGA speech.

Quoting Chanakya he said, "When the right work is not done at the right time, then only time destroys the success of that work." PM Modi highlighted that if the United Nations has to keep itself relevant, it has to improve its effectiveness, increase its reliability.

The Prime Minister stressed on the need to strengthen the United Nations to protect the Global Order, Global Laws and Global Values and called on the international community to strengthen rule-based world order.

On Afghanistan

The Prime Minister while speaking on the situation in Afghanistan said that it is absolutely essential to ensure that Afghanistan territory is not used to spread terrorism and for terror activities.

He warned countries using terrorism as a political tool, saying that it will backfire on them and cautioned against regressive thinking and extremism.

He also emphasised that the world must ensure that Afghanistan's soil is not used to spread terrorism and terrorist attacks. He said that we must stay alert that no one should make use of the delicate situation in Afghanistan as a political tool for their own use.

On Vaccine

PM Modi while stressing that India's "faith is to serve people" invited the global vaccine manufacturers to come and make vaccines in India. He informed that India has developed the first DNA-based COVID vaccine, which can be administered to those older than 12 years.

The Prime Minister pointed out that despite having limited resources, India has been working aggressively towards vaccine development and manufacturing.

He further paid his tributes to all those who lost their lives due to COVID-19 and expressed his condolences to their families.

Mother of Democracy

The Prime Minister noted that India is known as the mother of democracy, adding that "our diversity is the identity of our strong democracy".

He said that as India enters the 75th year of its independence this year, "our diversity is the identity of our strong democracy. He highlighted that in a country that has dozens of languages, hundreds of dialects, different lifestyles and cuisines, this is the best example of a vibrant democracy.

He further noted that COVID-19 taught the world that the global economy should be more diversified now and stated that the expansion of the global value chain is important in this regard.

Oceans common heritage

PM Modi also highlighted that the oceans are a "common heritage" and therefore, "we should use ocean resources, not abuse." He highlighted that our oceans are also the lifeline of international trade and we have to protect them from the race of expansion and exclusion.

The Prime Minister concluded his speech by quoting Nobel laureate, Rabindranath Tagore "Move forward fearlessly on your auspicious path of action. May all weaknesses and doubts be eliminated". He said that the message is relevant for the United Nations in today's context as it is relevant for every responsible country. "I believe, the efforts of all of us, will increase peace and harmony in the world, make the world healthy, safe and prosperous," he concluded.

Background

Prime Minister Modi had arrived in New York on September 24, 2021 for the final leg of his US visit. He had arrived in Washington on September 22nd for a 3-day visit to the nation that began with his interactions with five Global CEOs and US Vice President Kamala Harris. He also held bilateral meetings with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japan Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

He also had his first-ever bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden and participated in the first in-person QUAD summit. His UNGA speech was scheduled last.