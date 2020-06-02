PM Modi’s CII address: PM highlights five measures to make India self-reliant

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the annual session of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on June 2, 2020 to mark 125 years since its inception in 1895.

During the address, the Prime Minister that while on the one hand, the country has to save the lives of all the people, on the other hand, we have to stabilize the country's economy.

Amidst this situation, the Confederation of Indian Industry has begun the talk of "Getting Growth Back". PM Modi congratulated all the people of the Indian industry for the initiative and said that he would like to go beyond 'Getting Growth Back' and say, "Yes, we will definitely get our growth back".

PM Modi address at annual session of CII: Key Highlights

• Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted that the re-strengthening economy against Corona is one of the government’s highest priorities and it is taking immediate decisions for the same.

• PM Modi assured that with the direction the government is taking today, there will be many new opportunities for the youth of the country be it in the mining sector, energy sector, technology or research sector.

• He highlighted five key measures to speed up India's development and make it self-reliant. They include:

1. Intent

2. Inclusion

3. Investment

4. Infrastructure

5. Innovation

• The Prime Minister further highlighted the various initiatives announced during the launch of the government’s Rs 20 lakh crore AtmaNirbhar economic package.

• PM Modi also reiterated on the need to manufacture products that are 'Made in India' but are 'Made for the World'.

India to manufacture products for the world?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that now India will have to invest in the creation of a Robust Local Supply Chain that will strengthen India's stake in the Global Supply Chain.

He highlighted the role of a big institution like the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in this effort.

PM Modi stated that the world is looking for a trusted and reliable partner and India has the potential, strength & ability. He said that all the industries must benefit from the trust that has developed for India all over the world.