PM Narendra Modi to flag off 100th Kisan Rail today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to flag off the 100th Kisan Rail from Sangola in Maharashtra to Shalimar in West Bengal at 4.30 pm today through video conferencing .

The Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Railways Minister Piyush Goyal will be present on the occasion.

Significance

The role of Kisan Rail has been significant in ensuring smooth and speedy transportation of agriculture produce across the nation. The train service provides a seamless supply chain of perishable produce.

Key Highlights

•The 100th Kisan Rail will be carring vegetables including onion, capsicum, cabbage, cauliflower, chillies, drumsticks and fruits such as banana, pomegranate, oranges, grapes and custard apple from Sangola in Maharashtra to Shalimar in West Bengal.

•The loading and unloading of perishable produce will be allowed at all stoppages en route with no restriction on the size of the consignment.

•The centre has extended 50 percent subsidy on transportation of fruits and vegetables.

Background

The first-ever Kisan Rail was flagged off from Devlali to Danapur on August 7, 2020. The rail service was later extended up to Muzaffarpur. The multi-commodity train's frequency was increased from weekly to three days in a week, based on good response from the farmers.