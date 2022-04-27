COVID 4th Wave: PM Modi to hold COVID review meeting with CMs today amid fears of fourth wave of COVID in India

COVID 4th wave in India: Amid the rising COVID-19 cases in India over the last two weeks, Prime Minister Modi will chair a review meeting with Chief Ministers today virtually to assess the situation of the cases in the country. As per the Prime Minister’s Office, the covid review meeting will be held at 12 noon.

In the COVID review meeting, apart from the Prime Minister and senior officials of the Prime Minister’s Office, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Home Minister Amit Shah, and officials from their respective ministries will also be present.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi has held several meetings with the Chief Ministers, and District Magistrates to understand the COVID-19 situation on the ground.

PM Modi will be interacting with state CMs to review COVID-19 situation in the country through video conference at 12 noon today



PM Modi review meeting with CMs: Why is it significant?

The COVID review meeting between Prime Minister Modi and Chief Ministers of various states is significant as it will help in understanding the surge of COVID cases in India as well will facilitate in figuring out a plan to control the cases.

As India witnesses, an uptick in COVID cases, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh have decided to re-impose the mask mandate and have also appealed to the citizens to maintain social distancing at public places.

PM Modi Mann ki Baat: Prime Minister urges people to stay alert

During his monthly Mann ki Baat radio broadcast, Prime Minister Modi has urged people to stay alert to the threat and continue to follow the covid appropriate behaviour.

He also said that all these festivals are festivals of restraint, charity, purity, and harmony. Advance greetings to all of you on the occasion of these festivals.

Surge in COVID cases in India

India has reported 2,483 cases in a day leading to an increase in the country’s COVID tally to 43,062,569, while the active cases have dipped to 15, 636. The data was released by the Union Health Ministry.

Among the states that have registered an increase in the COVID-19 cases in India are Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Punjab, Karnataka, and Haryana.