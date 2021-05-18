PM Modi interacts with state, district officials on COVID-19 Management

Prime Minister Modi on May 18, 2021, interacted with the field officials from states and districts and conversed about their experiences in handling the Coronavirus pandemic.

As per the statement by PMO, the officials from Assam, Bihar, Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Goa, and Delhi will be taking part in the meeting.

To control the surge in COVID-19 cases in India, many state and district officials came up with effective measures to control the spread of the virus. The work has also been done on preparing effective healthcare facilities.

The ongoing meeting with PM Modi is being attended by Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan while from Karnataka, CM BS Yediyurappa is also present. Home Minister Amit Shah is also present in the meeting.

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan is taking part in a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on COVID19. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is also present during the meeting: Office of Shivraj Singh Chouhan pic.twitter.com/WUHYYwiUJM — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2021

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa attends an interaction called by PM Modi to converse about the experience of officials from States & Districts in handling the #COVID19 pandemic



(Pics source: Office of Chief commissioner BBMP) pic.twitter.com/tEEnmVpR88 — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2021

PM Modi interacts with state, district officials:

• Prime Minister Modi during the meeting stated that the officials have been playing a very significant role in the battle against the pandemic. He added that in a way, the officials are the field commanders of this battle.

You all are playing a very important role in the battle against Corona. In a way, you are the field commanders of this battle: PM Narendra Modi interacts with district and state officials on the #COVID19 situation. pic.twitter.com/HX5gxuwYVU — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2021

• While talking about the agriculture sector and villages, PM Modi stated that during the lockdown in 2020, the government did not shut the farming sector. He added that it was astonishing to see how the villagers were maintaining the social distancing.

Last time, we didn't shut the farming sector. I was astonished to see how villagers were maintaining social distancing in the fields. Villages grasp the information and modify it according to their needs. This is the strength of villages: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/64ce4tEA6F — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2021

• During the meeting, PM Modi has emphasized that in this battle against the virus, weapons are aggressive testing, local containment zone, and sending the correct and complete information to the people.

In the battle against this virus, our weapons are local containment zone, aggressive testing and sending correct and complete information to the people: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/2NkUiPhEer — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2021

Efforts being made to increase supply of vaccines

• PM Modi during the meeting informed that continuous efforts are being made for increasing the supply of the Coronavirus vaccines. He added that the Health Ministry is streamlining the system and process of vaccination and an attempt is being made to give a schedule of next 15 days to the states in advance.

This will help to know that for many people in the district will the vaccine be made available and how the officials have to make preparations for that.

Continuous efforts are being made to increase the supply of COVID vaccines on a large scale. Health Ministry is streamlining the system and process of vaccination. Attempt is being made to give a schedule of next 15 days to the states in advance: PM Narendra Modi #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/hMuUmRlorx — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2021

• There is a dip in the number of Coronavirus cases in some states while there is an increase in others, said Prime Minister. He added that as the COVID cases are decreasing, we need to be more alert.

Currently, there is a dip in the number of #COVID19 cases in some states while increase in others. As the cases are decreasing, we need to be more alert. I have been requesting in the meetings which were held in last one year that our fight is to save every single life: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/B83uVUy4U6 — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2021

Objective of the meeting:

The officials, through their interaction with the Prime Minister, will be sharing some best practices that were executed by them to control the spread of the virus, in addition to the recommendations and suggestions for continuing the ongoing battle against the Coronavirus pandemic, particularly in rural and semi-urban areas.

The officials working the states and districts for managing the situation also have success stories that can be replicated all over the country.

Better appreciation for effective response plan:

According to the statement by Prime Minister’s Office, the battle against the ongoing pandemic across various states and districts is being led at the cutting-edge by the field-level officials. Many of them have also shown great initiative and have come up with imaginative solutions.

The statement added that the better appreciation of such initiatives and measures will help the government in developing an effective response plan, support necessary policy intervention, and targeted strategy implementation.

Effective measures taken to control the spread of COVID-19:

Many effective measures have been taken by the state and district officials to combat COVID-19:

• Ensuring that strict containment measures have been taken to control the spread of the deadly virus.

• Preparing the healthcare facilities for handling the second wave of the pandemic.

• Ensuring the availability of a healthcare workforce in hospitals of small and rural areas.

• The seamless supply chain for the logistics.