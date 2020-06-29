PM Modi Mann ki Baat on China-LAC: Those coveting India's territories in Ladakh given befitting reply

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the nation through his monthly programme ‘Mann Ki Baat' on June 28, 2020 paid homage to the Indian army personnel who martyred in the violent clash between Indian and Chinese troops at Galwan valley in Ladakh.

The Prime Minister said that a befitting reply has been given to those coveting India’s territories in Ladakh. He said that the world has seen India's strength and commitment to peace and if India knows how to celebrate friendship, the nation also knows how to give a befitting reply when provoked.

The world has seen India's commitment to protecting its borders & sovereignty. In Ladakh, a befitting reply has been given to those coveting our territories: PM Narendra Modi during #MannKiBaat (file photo) pic.twitter.com/bCf0oCgqoa — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2020

The Prime Minister was addressing the nation through the 66th episode of his ‘Mann Ki Baat' programme.

PM Modi in Mann ki Baat: Key Highlights

• The Prime Minister paid homage to the martyrs by saying that India bows to our brave martyrs. They have always kept India safe and their valour will always be remembered.

India bows to our brave martyrs who lost their lives in Ladakh. Their valour will always be remembered. Families who lost their sons, still want to send their other children to defence forces... their spirit and sacrifice is venerable: PM Modi #MannKiBaat — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2020

• The Prime Minister further extended condolences to the family of the brave hearts who martyred at Galwan and said “the inner sense of pride that families feel on the supreme sacrifice of their brave sons and their sentiment for the country, constitutes the true power and the might of the country."

Martyr Kundan Kumar's father from Bihar said that he will send his grandsons also to armed forces to protect the country. This is the spirit of every martyr's family. The sacrifice of these families is worth worshipping: PM Narendra Modi during #MannKiBaat (file photos) pic.twitter.com/fqZd1YpwZJ — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2020

• Speaking about challenges, PM Modi said that there could be any number of challenges but our country's history shows that it has always overcome them.He reiterated that India has emerged stronger after challenges.

People are commonly talking about one thing- when will 2020 end. They feel it has been a year of many challenges. There could be any number of challenges but our history shows that we've always overcome them. We've emerged stronger after challenges: PM Modi in #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/eqIFmfAVzV — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2020

• He said that problems and challenges come but we shouldn’t consider the year 2020 as bad. He emphasised that no matter how many challenges come in a year, the year does not turn bad.

Vocal for Local

The Prime Minister reiterated his appeal to citizens to buy ‘made in India’ products and become ‘vocal for local’ during his ‘Mann ki Baat’ programme. He said that if people buy local products and be vocal for them then they are playing a role in strengthening the country. He said that this is also a type of service to the nation.

There is a new and strong opportunity for our generation and our start-ups. We should present India's traditional games in a new and interesting form: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his monthly radio programme #MannKiBaat (file photo) pic.twitter.com/ZCVHCMg6Bj — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2020

PM Modi highlighted India's resolve today is to protect its self-respect and sovereignty and its goal to realise 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat'. The Prime Minister stated that India's tradition is trust and friendship and spirit is fraternity.

Background

This was the Prime Minister’s first address of the monthly programme 'Mann Ki Baat' after the violent face-off between India and China in Ladakh. India lost as many as 20 soldiers in the face-off, which followed an attempt by the Chinese troops to unilaterally change the status quo during the de-escalation talks in eastern Ladakh. The Chinese side reportedly suffered 43 casualties including dead and seriously injured soldiers.