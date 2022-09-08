PM Modi to inaugurate 'Kartavya Path’ and Netaji Subash Chandra Bose Statue Today - Know Significance Here

PM Modi to inaugurate 'Kartavya Path’: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the newly-christened 'Kartavya Path' and Netaji Subash Chandra Bose’s Statue at India Gate today evening. The special event is being held to mark the reopening of Centre Vista Avenue nearly after the completion of its redevelopment work over a period of 20 months.

PM @narendramodi to inaugurate 'Kartavya Path' & unveil statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate today



It symbolises a shift from erstwhile Rajpath being an icon of power to #KartavyaPath being an example of public ownership & empowerment



📽️Courtesy: @DDNewslivepic.twitter.com/ZET3iUQ6GI — Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (@MIB_India) September 8, 2022

Considered to be one of the most popular and iconic roads of the country, Kartavya Path, earlier known as Rajpath, is the stretch that connects President’s estate on Raisina Hills with India Gate. Every year, on 26th January, the road witnesses the annual Republic Day parade and is also known as thetrue power corridor of the country.

Key Events Planned: The inauguration ceremony for Kartavya Path will be held today evening starting from 7 PM onwards. At around 7:15 PM, Prime Minister is expected to unveil the statue of Netaji Subash Chandra Bose followed by a cultural function. Over 1500 guests will be attending the inaugural ceremony which will also include a cultural celebration and a drone show on the life of Netaji Subash Chandra Bose. At the inaugural event, PM will meet children from NDMC schools and also interact withthe 'Shramjeevis.'.

Exhibition on Kartavya Path: The event will also feature an exhibition which will showcase the before and after comparison of Central Vista Avenue, especially the transformation of Rajpath into the newly renamed Kartavya Path.

New Kartavya Path Features: The erstwhile Rajpath has been under the redevelopment phase for over 20 months. As part of the redevelopment process, the road has been equipped with lawns with walkways, added green spaces, refurbished canals, and new amenity blocks. The Central Vista Avenue on which the Kartavya Path is located will also exhibit beautified landscapes along with improved signages and vending kiosks.

Breaking Away from Colonial Past: The central theme around which the redevelopment of Central Vista Avenue has been carried out is breaking away from the colonial past. Renaming of Rajpath, which was the Hindi translation of Kingsway, a name given by British rulers; to Kartavya Path symbolises a shift from colonial baggage to an example of public ownership and empowerment. This also falls in line with PM Modi’s 'PanchPran' for New India in Amrit Kaal, of which the second one refers to 'remove any trace of colonial mindset'.

Central Vista Avenue: PM Modi will be throwing open the Central Vista Avenue comprises of nearly 3.90 lakh square metre area surrounding the Kartavya Path. The avenue has been adorned with greenery on all sides coupled with red granite walkways spreading 15.5 km. The vista also comprises around 19 acres of total canal area, which has been revamped to include 16 bridges and advanced technology features including aerators. As earlier, the vista will have a boating facility at two locations i.e., one near Krishi Bhawan and another around Vanijya Bhawan.

Netaji Subash Chandra Bose Statue: Along with inaugurating the Kartavya Path, PM Modi will also be unveiling the statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate. The statue is being installed in the same location where the hologram of India’s great freedom fighter was unveiled on 23rd January 2022. The granite statue of Netaji being unveiled at India Gate is a fitting tribute to his immense contribution to our freedom struggle. The statue has been designed and crafted by Shri Arun Yogiraj from a single monolithic granite stone. It is 28 feet tall and weighs 65 MT.