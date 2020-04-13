PM Narendra Modi to address nation at 10 AM tomorrow, likely to announce lockdown extension

PM Modi to address nation: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 10 am on April 14, 2020, on the last day of the 21-day lockdown. The announcement was made through the official twitter account of the Prime Minister's Office.

The Prime Minister is likely to announce a lockdown extension till April 30th to control the spread of COVID-19 virus across the nation. PM Modi had hinted towards this during his meeting with all the Chief Ministers through video conferencing on April 11, 2020. The state Chief Ministers had urged the centre to consider extending the lockdown to buy more time to combat the coronavirus outbreak, especially with the rise in the number of cases across the nation.

The Prime Minister minister, however, conveyed that the centre may take a middle-way approach to combat COVID-19 and revive the economy at the same time. As per reports, the government may divide the country into three different zones- Red, Orange and Green- the colour code of traffic lights.

Red, Green and Orange zones:

Red Zone: No activity will be allowed in the red zones. All the hotspots and districts that have a large number of coronavirus cases will fall under this zone.

Orange Zone: Limited activity will be allowed including opening of limited public transport and agricultural activities. The districts with a few COVID-19 cases in the past and no increase in numbers are likely to fall under this zone.

Green Zone: The districts with no COVID-19 case are likely to be categorised in the green zone. There will be slight ease of restrictions in this zone but large-scale inter-state movement of people will not be allowed.

According to PM Modi, the next 3-4 weeks are extremely crucial to determine the impact of steps taken till now to control the coronavirus outbreak and he urged the state governments to ensure that all lockdown rules are being strictly followed.

Background

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a 21-day lockdown on March 24, 2020 till April 14 to combat the spread of novel coronavirus. Currently, India has a total of 9152 confirmed cases, which includes 7987 active cases, 856 recoveries, 1 migration and 308 deaths. The state of Maharashtra is the worst hit with 1985 confirmed COVID-19 cases.