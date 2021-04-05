PM Narendra Modi holds high-level review meeting over COVID-19 situation, stresses on five-fold strategy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a high-level review meeting over the COVID-19 situation and vaccination programme in the country on April 4, 2021. The Prime Minister stressed on a five-fold strategy of Testing, Tracing, Treatment, COVID-appropriate behaviour and vaccination during the meeting.

PM directed that central teams consisting of public health specialists and clinicians be sent to Maharashtra in view of high case load and deaths, and likewise to Punjab&Chhattisgarh because of the disproportionate number of deaths being reported there: Prime Minister's Office — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2021

He stated that if the strategy is implemented with seriousness and commitment, it would be effective in curbing the spread of the pandemic.He also said that the country needs to continue Jan Bhagidari and Jan Andolan for COVID-19 management.

The Prime Minister mentioned that for sustainable COVID-19 management, awareness of the community and its involvement is paramount and there is a need to continue Jan Bhagidari and Jan Andolan for COVID-19 management. He highlighted the need to ensure effective implementation of containment measures, besides the involvement of community volunteers in active case search and management of containment zones.

PM mentioned that the five-fold strategy of Testing, Tracing, Treatment, Covid-appropriate behaviour and Vaccination if implemented with utmost seriousness and commitment would be effective in curbing the spread of the Pandemic: PMO — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2021

The high-level review meeting was attended by Principal Secretary to PM, Principal Scientific Advisor to the government, Home Secretary, Cabinet Secretary, Chairperson (Empowered group on Vaccine Administration), Secretary Health, Secretary Biotechnology, Secretary AYUSH, Secretary Pharmaceuticals, DG ICMR, members of NITI Aayog and other officials.

Key Highlights

•A special campaign for COVID-appropriate behaviour with emphasis on 100 percent usage of masks, personal hygiene and sanitation at public places and workplaces and health facilities will be organised from April 6 to April 14.

•The Prime Minister during the meeting directed that central teams consisting of public health specialists and clinicians be sent to Maharashtra in view of high caseload and deaths.

•He also directed that central teams should be sent to Punjab and Chhattisgarh because of the disproportionate number of deaths being reported there.

A special campaign for Covid appropriate behaviour with emphasis on 100% mask usage, personal hygiene and sanitation at public places /workplaces and health facilities will be organised from 6th April to 14 April 2021: PMO — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2021

•PM Modi also called attention to avoid mortality under all circumstances by ramping up healthcare infrastructure and increasing the availability of oxygen, ventilators besides all the required logistics and ensuring that clinical management protocols are followed across all hospitals as well as for those in-home care.

•The statement from the PMO read that there is an alarming rate of growth of COVID-19 cases and deaths in the country with 10 states contributing to more than 91 percent of cases and deaths due to COVID.

•The Prime Minister directed to continue with the mission-mode approach in the states and districts that are reporting high cases to ensure that the collective gains of COVID-19 management in the country in the last 15 months are not squandered.

States with high COVID-19 caseload

•Maharashtra, Punjab and Chhattisgarh are facing yet a major surge in COVID-19 cases yet another time. The situation is of serious concern as Maharashtra has contributed 57 per cent of total cases in the country and 47 per cent of deaths in the country in the last 14 days.

•The total number of new COVID-19 cases has touched 47,913 in Maharashtra, which is more than double its earlier peak.

•Punjab, on the other hand, has contributed 4.5 percent of the total number of cases and 16.3 percent of the total number of deaths in the country in the last 14 days. The high number of fatalities is a matter of serious concern.

•Chhattisgarh also has contributed 4.3 percent of total cases in the country and over 7 percent of total deaths the last 14 days.

•Overall, the 10 states/ UTs with high caseload are contributing 91.4 percent of total cases and 90.9 percent of total deaths in the country.

Why are COVID-19 cases rising sharply?

During the meeting, it was emphasised that the reasons for a sharp rise in new COVID-19 cases could be attributed to the severe decline in compliance of COVID-appropriate behaviour primarily in terms of use of masks and maintaining social distancing, pandemic fatigue and lack of effective implementation of containment measures at the field level.

The exact contribution of mutant strains to the escalation of cases in some States still remains speculative. However, despite the presence of COVID-19 variants, the measures to control the pandemic remain the same and hence implementation of various protocols for COVID-19 management are all the more critical in those areas.

Although the exact contribution of mutant strains to the escalation of cases in some States remains speculative, the measures to control the pandemic remain the same and hence implementation of various protocols for COVID-19 management are all the more critical in those areas:PMO — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2021

Currently, the Indian government is making all the required efforts to secure adequate quantities of vaccines to meet the rising domestic requirements as well as to meet the genuine needs of other countries in the spirit of 'Vasudhaiv Kutumbkam'.