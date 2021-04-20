Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

PM Modi Speech Live Updates: Lockdown Should be Last Resort, Efforts On to Augment Health Infra

PM Modi urged states to use lockdown as the last option. He said let us defeat coronavirus without a lockdown, as we have to save our economy. 

Created On: Apr 20, 2021 21:12 ISTModified On: Apr 20, 2021 21:21 IST
PM Narendra Modi

India is fighting a big fight against COVID-19, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address to the nation on April 20, 2020. He said that the second COVID-19 wave has come as a tornado. 

I am aware of the plight faced by each one of you, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also expressed condolences to all those who lost their dear ones to the virus. 

Don't Lose Courage: PM Modi

Prime Minister encourages citizens to not lose hope or courage. He said that the challenge before is big but we have to overcome it with our resolve, courage and preparation.

Efforts on to increase Oxygen in States

The demand for oxygen has increased in many parts of the country, says PM Modi. He continued by saying that the Centre, state govt, private sector are trying to make oxygen available to all those who are in need of it. Many steps are being taken in this direction:

-Oxygen Express

-Oxygen plants 

-Efforts on to increase production of oxygen and medicines

He continued by saying that the work is on to increase the number of beds in hospitals. In some cities, large COVID19 dedicated hospitals are being built.

India only developing nation to have two vaccines: PM Modi

•India is the only developing country with two vaccines. He further added that India with two 'made in India' vaccines started the world's largest vaccination program. 

•He said that we have the cheapest vaccine in the world. 

•Our private sector has made a brilliant display of innovation and enterprise. 

•He reiterated that till now, more than 12 crore vaccine doses have been administered. The government has further decided to open vaccination for all above 18 years from May 1, 2021. 

•This effort will enable faster delivery of vaccines to workers, even migrant workers.

PM urges Migrant Workers to stay where they are

PM Modi has requested state governments to urge the migrant workers to stay where they are. He urged that this trust given by the states to the workers will help them, and that they will be vaccinated in the city where they are.

India has come long way from last year: PM Modi

•India has come a long way from last year, says PM Modi. 

•Prime Minister expressed confidence that India can defeat Coronavirus. 

•PM urges the youth to make small committees in their areas to ensure adherence to COVID-19 protocols. 

We have to save Economy: PM Modi

•PM Modi urges states to use lockdown as the last option and instead focus on micro-containment zones.  He says let us defeat coronavirus without a lockdown, as we have to save our economy. 

•PM urges people to not step out unless it is absolutely necessary so that lockdown is not needed.

