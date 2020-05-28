PM-KISAN Scheme: More than 9 crore 60 lakh farmers benefitted under the scheme

Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN), a scheme launched by the government has benefitted a total of 9.67 crore farmers amid the lockdown.

The central government further informed that an amount of more than 19 thousand crore rupees has also been released under the scheme in the last two months. The amount has been transferred directly to the farmers' accounts.

The amount released under the PM-KISAN scheme aims at benefitting the farmers. Apart from this, the government has also provided agricultural seeds to the farmers.

Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana:

Providing more information on the measures taken by the government for the farmers, the union government has informed that 4.57 lakh metric tonnes of pulses have been dispatched to the Union Territories (UTs) and states under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana.

The government officials further added that out of this 1.78 lakh metric tonnes pulses have already been distributed to 13.4 crore beneficiaries.

The central government had also earlier announced that under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana, the ration cardholders will be provided with the benefit of free pulses. Under this, 1 kg of free pulses per month will be given to every ration cardholder by the government. The pulses will be distributed to 19.5 crore households for three months under the scheme.

About PM-KISAN Scheme:

Under the scheme which is an initiative by the central government, all farmers will get up to Rs. 6,000 per year as minimum income support.

PM-KISAN initiative was announced by Piyush Goyal on February 1, 2019, during the 2019 Interim Union Budget of India. The cost of the scheme has been estimated to be Rs. 75,000 crore per annum and came into effect from December 2018. In the scheme, the amount of Rs. 6000 per year has been paid to each eligible farmer in three installments and the amount will be transferred directly to their bank accounts.

The purpose of the scheme has been to supplement the financial needs of Small and Marginal Farmers (SMF) so that they can procure inputs that will ensure proper crop health and appropriate yields.

PM-KISAN Scheme also aims at protecting the farmers from falling in the clutches of moneylenders for meeting their expenses and to ensure their continuance in the farming activities.