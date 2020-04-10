PMO reviews COVID-19 response efforts: PPE production ramped up, testing progress satisfactory 

The Prime Minister’s office reviewed efforts to tackle COVID-19 spread during a meeting on April 10, 2020. The meeting was chaired by P K Mishra, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister.

The meeting saw the participation of officers from the 11 empowered groups that had been set up to tackle the issues related to the COVID-19 outbreak.

During the meeting, a review of the current situation was conducted and everyone expressed satisfaction on the detailed testing protocol and procedure that has been put in place. Approximately, 1,45,916 samples have been tested across the country till date.

Key Highlights

• During the meeting, the officers were informed about the ramping up of the production of the personal protective equipment.

• As per the official statement, the production of PPE has been ramped up and capacity building for healthcare personnel is being ensured.

• The civil society groups and NGOs are also being mobilised to help out during the crisis.

• Coordination with NGOs was suggested at the district level to avoid overlaps and ensure efficient utilisation of resources.

• The meeting also reviewed the progress of the welfare measures launched through the relief package under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana.

• The Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister underlined the importance of data sanctity to ensure that the benefits of the welfare measures reach all the beneficiaries.

Background

The Union Government had set up 11 empowered groups on March 29 to suggest measures to boost health care facilities and infrastructure in the country and bring the nation’s economy back on track after the lifting of the lockdown. The group was also handed the responsibility to suggest measures to reduce the misery of the most vulnerable population in the wake of the complete lockdown imposed to stop further spread of coronavirus pandemic.