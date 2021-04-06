Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

Prime Minister Modi addresses party workers on ‘BJP’s Foundation Day’

The 41st Foundation Day of the Bharatiya Janata Party also coincides with the ongoing Assembly polls in four states and one UT.

Created On: Apr 6, 2021 11:02 ISTModified On: Apr 6, 2021 11:02 IST
BJP Foundation Day

Prime Minister Modi addressed the workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party across the country on April 6, 2021, on the occasion of BJP’s 41st Foundation Day.

The National President of BJP JP Nadda also addressed the meeting through video conference. The 41st Foundation Day of the Bharatiya Janata Party also coincides with the ongoing Assembly polls in four states and one UT.

To celebrate the foundation day, various programmes will be organized at the booth level. The evolution, glorious history, commitments, and ideology of BJP will also be discussed through webinars organised at state and district levels.

While addressing the party workers on the Foundation Day of BJP, Prime Minister Modi stated that the mantra of the party has been 'Vyakti se bada dal or dal se bada desh' and this tradition continues to this day. He added that the government fulfilled Shyama Prasad Mukherjee's vision of one India, scrapped article 370, and gave Kashmir the constitutional right.

Foundation of Bharatiya Janata Party:

The Bharatiya Janata Party- BJP was founded as Bharatiya Jana Sangh in 1951 by Syama Prasad Mookherjee. Later in 1977, it was merged with several other parties to form the Janata Party.

The National Executive Council of Janata Party in 1980 banned its members from being ‘dual members’ of RSS and the party. Because of the ruling, the former Jan Sangh members left the party and floated a new political party.

Thus, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came into existence on April 6, 1980.

