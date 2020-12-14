Prime Minister Modi, Bangladeshi counterpart to hold virtual bilateral summit on December 17

PM Modi and Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina will hold a bilateral summit in a virtual mode on December 17, 2020. The two leaders will have comprehensive discussions on the entire spectrum of the bilateral relationship.

During the summit, PM Modi and PM Sheikh Hasina will also discuss further strengthening the cooperation between India and Bangladesh in the post-COVID-19 era. According to the Foreign Minister of Bangladesh, quick impact projects will also be inaugurated during the summit including the Chilahati-Haldibari rail link, a pre-1965 connectivity line.

PM Modi invited for Bangladesh’s 50th Independence Day:

Prime Minister Modi has been invited to Bangladesh to jointly celebrate the 50th Independence Day of the country on March 26, 2021. He is expected to travel to Dhaka in 2021. Reportedly, a sixth rail route from Dhaka to Siliguri is also expected to be flagged off on the occasion of the 50th Independence Day.

Foreign Minister of Bangladesh, Dr. AK Abdul Momen while informing about the summit also acknowledged the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and her contributions to the country’s independence.

While highlighting the historical ties between India and Bangladesh, Foreign Minister mentioned that India is a time-tested friend of Bangladesh and has every reason to be proud of our victory.

India-Bangladesh relations:

Continuous regular exchanges have been maintained at the highest level between India and Bangladesh. In October 2019, Bangladesh’s Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had paid an official visit to India while in March 2020 PM Modi had delivered a video message on the historic occasion of Mujib Borsho.

Both the leaders of the neighbouring countries have also remained in regular touch during the ongoing pandemic.