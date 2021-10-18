Prime Minister Modi to inaugurate Kushinagar International Airport on October 20- All you need to know

PM Modi will inaugurate Kushinagar International Airport on October 20, 2021. The event will be attended by the President of Sri Lanka Gotabaya Rajapaksa and a 125-member delegation from Sri Lanka.

As per the statement by PMO, “The International Airport at Kushinagar, the Mahaparinirvana site of Tathagata Gautam Buddha, will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi on October 20. Ambassadors of various countries are to participate in this ceremony of international importance. A special delegation is also arriving from Sri Lanka. Keeping in line with ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’, necessary preparations should be made for the grand welcome of foreign guests.’'

On the day of the inauguration, the airport will witness the arrival of its maiden international flight from Colombo, Sri Lanka with the President and a 125-member delegation accompanying him on board, including Buddhist monks and pilgrims.

Earlier this week, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath had held a review meeting regarding the arrangements for the inauguration ceremony of the international airport in Kushinagar.

PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate Kushinagar International Airport on October 20 and will also lay foundation stone of a medical college there: Senior govt official — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 8, 2021

Kushinagar International Airport: Key details

• Kushinagar airport will be the third international airport in Uttar Pradesh after Lucknow and Varanasi.

• The international airport at Kushinagar is spread over an area of 590 acres and boasts world-class facilities. The eight-storied state-of-the-art Air Traffic Control (ATC) tower which has been built at the cost of Rs. 17.5 crores, has become fully operational at the airport.

• The navigation system for safe landing and take-off flights at the airport has also passed the trial successfully.

• Because of the better connectivity, six Buddhist sites in UP- Sarnath, Kushinagar, and Shravasti- as well as the Buddhist sites in North Bihar will see a free and easy movement of tourists from countries with large Buddhist populations in East Asia and South-East Asia.

Why Kushinagar International Airport is significant?

Kushinagar International Airport will facilitate the inflow of international tourists as well as outbound tourism in the coming years due to its strategic location near Buddhists sites in both north Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier, the entry point of the Buddhist tourists was Delhi, Kolkata, Gaya, and Varanasi, which are situated far away from one another. Because of lack of connectivity, it was time taking and most of the tourists were not able to complete the circuit in one go.

However, with the opening of the International Airport at Kushinagar, foreign tourists will be able to complete their pilgrimage in considerably less time.

The airport is also expected to boost tourism in the region and is expected to generate direct and indirect employment for thousands of people.