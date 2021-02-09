Prime Minister Modi to inaugurate World Sustainable Development Summit 2021 on February 10

PM Modi will virtually inaugurate the World Sustainable Development Summit on February 10, 2021, at 6.30 pm. According to the press release by Prime Minister’s Office, the theme of the summit is ‘Redefining our common future: Safe and secure environment for all’.

The event will be attended by the Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar; President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana H.E. Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali; Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea Honourable James Marape; Speaker of the People’s Majlis, Republic of Maldives Mohamed Nasheed and Deputy Secretary-General, United Nations Amina J Mohammed.

The 20th edition of the World Sustainable Summit, a flagship event of The Energy and Resources Institute’s (TERI), will be held online from February 10-12.

Objective of World Sustainable Development Summit:

Post the signing of the Paris Agreement and the adoption of the Sustainable Development Goals, the summit aims at providing long-term solutions for the benefits of the global community by bringing together various stakeholders on a single platform and taking a step in a direction of achieving constructive action in combating issues that are significant to the future of humanity.

World Sustainable Development Summit: Key details

• The World Sustainable Development Summit will bring together a wide number of business leaders, governments, climate scientists, academicians, youth, and civil society in the fight against climate change.

• Adaptation and resilience, energy and industry transition, climate finance, nature-based solutions, clean oceans, circular economy, and air pollution are among the range of topics that will be discussed during the summit.

• The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, and the Ministry of Earth Sciences is the key partners of the Sustainable Development Summit.