Important to stop vaccine wastage: PM Modi interacts with District Officials of 10 states

Prime Minister Modi on May 20, 2021, interacted with the field officials and District Magistrates of 54 districts from 10 states which are facing high caseloads of Coronavirus infections.

This was also the second such meeting with the officials chaired by the Prime Minister. Earlier on May 18, 2021, he had interacted with the DMs of 46 districts from 9 states, along with the Chief Ministers who were also present in the meeting.

The interaction was between PM Modi and field officials and DMs of 10 states namely, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Kerala, Puducherry, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, and West Bengal.

2nd interaction between PM Modi and District officials:

• Prime Minister Modi during his interaction with the District Officials stated that COVID-19 has made the official's work more challenging and in the midst of new challenges, new strategies and solutions are required. PM added that it has become significant to use local experiences.

• While talking about the effective policies, Prime Minister acknowledged that with the experiences, fieldwork, and feedback of the district officials, Government is able to form effective policies. Prime Minister informed that even to strategize vaccination drive, the government is moving forward with the suggestions given by the states and other stakeholders.

• While talking about the effective policies, Prime Minister acknowledged that with the experiences, fieldwork, and feedback of the district officials, Government is able to form effective policies. Prime Minister informed that even to strategize vaccination drive, the government is moving forward with the suggestions given by the states and other stakeholders.

• Health Ministry has also been providing information to states regarding the COVID-19 vaccines for 15 days. Vaccine supply will further help the officials in managing the vaccination timelines.

• Health Ministry has also been providing information to states regarding the COVID-19 vaccines for 15 days. Vaccine supply will further help the officials in managing the vaccination timelines.

Important to stop Vaccine wastage: PM Modi

Important to stop Vaccine wastage: PM Modi

While highlighting the problem of vaccine wastage, Prime Minister Modi stated that wasting even a single dose of vaccine means not being able to give a shield to a life. He emphasized that it is important to stop vaccine wastage.

While highlighting the problem of vaccine wastage, Prime Minister Modi stated that wasting even a single dose of vaccine means not being able to give a shield to a life. He emphasized that it is important to stop vaccine wastage.

PM Modi lauded the groundwork of DMs and field officials:

In the meeting held on May 18, Prime Minister had appreciated the efforts of the field officials and district administration in tackling the Coronavirus situation at the ground level. He had also called the officials the field commanders in the battle against the pandemic.

During the interaction, Prime Minister had also warned that even though the number of fresh COVID-19 cases across the country is decreasing, there is still a need to be more alert.

COVID-19 cases in India:

As India continues its dip in the fresh COVID-19 cases, the country has reported 2,76,070 new Coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours on May 20, 2021.

According to the Health Ministry, the total number of deaths reported is 3,874 and discharges are 3,69,077.