Prime Minister Modi to launch PM GatiShakti today- National Master Plan for multi-modal connectivity

Prime Minister Modi on October 13, 2021, will launch PM GatiShakti- National Master Plan for multi-modal connectivity at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. The plan of GatiShakti was announced by PM Modi during his address on Independence Day 2021.

As per PMO, PM GatiShakti will address the past issues through institutionalizing the holistic planning for stakeholders for the major infrastructure projects. Instead of planning and designing separately, the projects will be designed and executed through common vision.

During the event, Prime Minister Modi will also inaugurate the New Exhibition Complex (Exhibition Halls 2 and 5) at Pragati Maidan. The flagship event of the India Trade Promotion Organisation, India International Trade Fair 2021 will be held from November 14 to 27, 2021, in the new exhibition halls.

PM Modi will launch PM GatiShakti-National Master Plan for multi-modal connectivity, on 13th October, in Delhi. PM GatiShakti to break departmental silos and institutionalise holistic planning for stakeholders across major infrastructure projects: PMO



PM GatiShakti: Key details

• PM GatiShakti will incorporate the infrastructure schemes of various ministries and state governments such as Sagarmala, Bharatmala, land ports, inland waterways, and UDAN.

• Economic Zones such as pharmaceutical structures, textile clusters, defence corridors, agricultural zones, and industrial corridors will also be covered under it to improve the connectivity and make the businesses in India more competitive.

• PM GatiShakti will also leverage technology extensively. It will include the spatial planning tools with ISRO imagery developed by Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geoinformatics.

PM GatiShakti: Why is it significant? • PM GatiShakti will provide the public and business community information regarding the upcoming community projects, industrial areas, other business hubs, and the surrounding environment. • This will further enable the investors to plan their businesses at suitable locations leading to enhanced synergies. • PM GatiShakti will also create multiple employment opportunities and will give a boost to the economy. • PM GatiShakti will improve the global competitiveness of the local products by cutting down the logistics costs and also improving the supply chains. It will also ensure proper linkages for local industries and consumers.

Background

Infrastructure creation in India has suffered for decades from multiple issues and there has also been a lack of coordination between various departments. However, in the last seven years, the Central Government has ensured the unprecedented focus on the infrastructure through a holistic outlook.

The newly launched PM GatiShakti is the result of Prime Minister Modi’s constant endeavor to build the Next Generation Infrastructure which will improve the Ease of Living as well as Ease of Doing Business.