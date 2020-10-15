Prime Minister Modi to release commemorative coin of Rs. 75 denomination on FAO’s 75th anniversary on October 16

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 16, 2020, will be releasing a commemorative coin of Rs. 75 denomination on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO). The coin will mark the long-standing relation of India with FAO.

According to the press statement released by Prime Minister's Office (PMO), on occasion PM Modi will also be dedicating 17 recently developed biofortified varieties of eight crops to the nation.

The event will mark the highest priority accorded by the Indian government to agriculture and nutrition. It will also be a testament to the resolve to completely eliminate undernourishment, nourishment, and hunger.

Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji to release commemorative coin of Rs. 75 denomination to mark the 75th Anniversary of @FAO on October 16th 2020. Be a part of the event by registering here :https://t.co/4gCAssVWUK@MinistryWCD pic.twitter.com/8Gl2WSMQGI — NCPCR (@NCPCR_) October 14, 2020

The occasion will be witnessed by the Krishi Vigyan Kendras, Anganwadis, Organic, and Horticulture missions across the country. The Union Finance Minister, Agriculture Minister, and Women and Child Development (WCD) Minister will also mark their presence.

India’s long association with the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO):

• As the journey of FAO in making vulnerable masses stronger, nutritionally and economically, has been unparalleled, India continued to have a strong and historic association with the United Nations body.

• Binay Ranjan Sen the Indian Civil Service Officer was the Director-General of the organization during 1956-1967 and the World Food Programme, which has also won the Nobel Peace Prize 2020, was established at this time.

• As per the official release, India’s proposal of declaring 2023 as the International Year of Millets and 2016 as the International Year of Pulses was also endorsed by the Food and Agriculture Organization.

About the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO):

FAO is a specialized agency of the UN that leads international efforts to improve nutrition, defeat hunger, and provide food security. The organization was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

Food and Agriculture Organization field and regional offices around the world and operated in over 130 countries. The organization is composed of 197 member states.

FAO helps development agencies and governments to coordinate their activities to improve and develop forestry, fisheries, agriculture, and land and water resources. The organization also conducts research as well as provide technical assistance to the projects.