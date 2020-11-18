Prime Minister Modi speaks to US President-elect Joe Biden, restates commitment to Indo-US partnership

Prime Minister Modi on November 17, 2020, spoke with US President-elect Joe Biden and congratulated him on winning the US Presidential elections. The leaders discussed climate change, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the cooperation in the Indo-pacific region.

During the telephonic conversation, both the leaders also reiterated their firm commitment towards the Indo-US strategic bilateral partnership. This was PM Modi’s first interaction with Democrat Joe Biden after he defeated incumbent President Donald Trump in the recent Presidential elections in the United States.

PM Modi shared the news about the telephonic conversation through Twitter and informed that shared priorities, strategic partnership, and cooperation were part of the conversation between the two leaders.

Spoke to US President-elect @JoeBiden on phone to congratulate him. We reiterated our firm commitment to the Indo-US strategic partnership and discussed our shared priorities and concerns - Covid-19 pandemic, climate change, and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific Region. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 17, 2020

PM Modi congratulated VP-elect Kamala Harris:

Prime Minister Modi also congratulated Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on her win and noted that her success is a matter of great pride and inspiration for the members of the Indian-American community, who are also a tremendous source of strength for Indo-US relations.

I also conveyed warm congratulations for VP-elect @KamalaHarris. Her success is a matter of great pride and inspiration for members of the vibrant Indian-American community, who are a tremendous source of strength for Indo-US relations. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 17, 2020

Discussion between PM Modi and US President-elect Joe Biden:

During the conversation, the two leaders agreed to work closely for advancing India-US Comprehensive Strategic Partnership that is built on common interests and shared values.

PM Modi and Biden also discussed their priorities that include, promoting access to affordable vaccines, containing the COVID-19 pandemic, cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region, and tackling climate change.

The latest interaction between the leaders came on a day the External Affairs Minister, S. Jaishankar showed confidence that the relations between the US and India will expand further under Joe Biden’s administration. The Minister also noted that US President-elect was part of the time period when bilateral relations between the two powerful democratic nations underwent a radical transformation.