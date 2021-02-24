Prime Minister Modi to visit Tamil Nadu, Puducherry on Feb 25 to inaugurate various development initiatives

PM Modi will visit Puducherry and Tamil Nadu on February 25, 2021. According to the release, PM Modi will be visiting the poll-bound Puducherry and Tamil Nadu and will be inaugurating various developmental projects in the regions.

He will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various developmental initiatives in Puducherry and will also lay the foundation stone of different infrastructure projects worth over Rs. 1,2400 crores in Coimbatore.

PM Modi has taken a series of tours to the states that are scheduled for Assembly Polls in the year 2021. Earlier on February 22, he had inaugurated the developmental projects worth over Rs. 3,000 crores in Assam.

Neyveli New Thermal Power Project in Tamil Nadu:

• PM Modi will be dedicating to the nation a lignite-based power plant that has been designed for a power generation capacity of 1000 MW and also has two units of 500 MW capacity each.

• The plant costs Rs. 8,000 crores. The pit head power plant will be utilizing lignite as fuel from the existing mines of Neyveli, which consist of sufficient reserves of lignite for meeting the lifetime requirements of the project.

• The thermal power plant has been designed for 100% ash utilization. The power generated from the plant will benefit Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Puducherry, and Telangana with Tamil Nadu getting a major share of about 65%.

709 MW Solar Power Project of NLCIL in Tamil Nadu:

• PM Modi will dedicate to the nation the project of NLCIL which has been established over an area of about 2670 acres of land across the districts of Ramanathapuram, Tuticorin, Tirunelveli, and Virudhunagar.

• The 709 MW power project has been established at a cost of over Rs. 3,000 crores.

Renovation, extension, and modernization of Lower Bhavani Project System in Tamil Nadu:

• The foundation stone of the renovation, extension, and modernization of the Lower Bhavani Project System will be laid by PM Modi.

• The Bhavanisagar Canal Systems and dam were completed in 1955. The system comprises Arakankottai and Thadapalli Channels, the Lower Bhavani Project Canal System, and Kalingarayan Channel. It irrigates over 2 lakh acres of land in Tiruppur, Erode, and Karur districts.

• The renovation, extension, and modernization of the system have been taken up at a cost of Rs. 934 crores under the NABARD Infrastructure Development Assistance.

• The major objective behind the work done by the government is to rehabilitate the existing irrigation structures in the system and to increase the efficiency of the canals.

• Apart from the canal lining, reconstruction and repair of 176 drainages, 824 sluices, and 32 bridges will also be taken up.

Inauguration of Bridges at V.O Chidambaranar Port in Tamil Nadu:

• PM Modi will inaugurate the 8-laning of Rail Over Bridge and Korampallam Bridge at V.O. Chidambaranar Port, one of the major ports of India.

• He will also be laying the foundation stone for the supply, design, commissioning, and installation of a 5-MW grid-connected ground-based solar power plant at the port.

Foundation stone for development of ICCC:

• Prime Minister will be laying the foundation stone for the development of ICCC- Integrated Command and Control centres in 9 smart cities which includes Madurai, Coimbatore, Vellore, Thanjavur, Salem, Tiruppur, Tiruchirappalli, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli.

• The ICCCs will be developed at a cost of Rs. 107 crores and will act as a 24x7 support system. It will provide real-time smart solutions for quicker services for integrating essential government services and for enabling data-based decision-making.