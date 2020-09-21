Prime Minister Narendra Modi likely to inaugurate Atal Tunnel at Rohtang Pass on October 3

The Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Jai Ram Thakur informed on September 21, 2020, that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to inaugurate the Atal Tunnel at Rohtang Pass on Leh-Manali Highway in Himachal Pradesh on October 3, 2020.

The Chief Minister also mentioned that PM Modi is expected to visit Lahaul-Spiti as well after the occasion. CM of the state, however, has stressed that the proposed plan is tentative as dates are yet to be finalised.

Meanwhile, Ram Lal Markanda, the state minister informed that Prime Minister may also address the public after inaugurating the tunnel at Keylong or Sissu in Lahaul while adding that PM will flag off a bus through the tunnel.

The Himachal Pradesh government will also honor the elderly residents of Lahaul by making them the first passengers to cross the tunnel by bus. The tunnel will open new opportunities by giving a fillip to tourism and the economy of the tribal district.

Prime Minister is likely to visit Manali on 3rd October for inauguration of Atal Tunnel. He will also visit Lahaul after that, according to the proposed plan. It has not been finalised yet: Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur pic.twitter.com/V3sY8Wxd1z — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2020

About Atal Tunnel in Himachal Pradesh:

Atal Tunnel has been named after the former Prime Minister of India, Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The construction of the tunnel connecting Manali with Leh, which is also the world’s longest highway tunnel above 10,000 feet, has been completed in the time span of 10 years, while the original estimated time was less than 6 years.

Earlier, Chief Engineer, KP Purushothaman had informed that the tunnel will reduce the distance between Manali and Leh by 46 km and four hours can be saved.